Elderly Man On PMA Collides With Motorcycle In Jurong West, He Passes Away From Injuries

69-Year-Old Man’s PMA Collides With Motorcycle In Jurong West, Motorcyclist Also Hospitalised

Recently, riders of personal mobility aids (PMAs) have been in the news as people worry for their safety after seeing them on the roads.

Unfortunately, a fatal accident has occurred involving an elderly PMA rider.

The elderly man and a motorcycle reportedly collided in Jurong West.

He passed away from his injuries in hospital.

PMA & motorcycle accident took place along Jurong West Ave 1

The incident took place on Thursday (7 Dec) evening at 8.35pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The location was along Jurong West Avenue 1, in the direction towards Corporation Road.

According to a 75-year-old eyewitness named only as Mr Xie (transliterated from Mandarin), the elderly man was believed to have been riding his PMA across the road when he collided with the motorcyclist.

Elderly man was lying on the ground motionless

The retiree told Shin Min that he saw the elderly man lying on the ground, with his PMA next to the road.

The PMA’s seat and tyres had been dislodged, so the impact must have been quite great, Mr Xie said.

A bag of tissues and a shoe were also seen scattered on the ground.

A video he took showed three paramedics attending to the elderly man, with one giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

However, the man seemed unresponsive.

Motorcyclist also suffered injuries

The motorcyclist had also been flung onto the road, Mr Xie said.

The younger man, who appeared to have suffered injuries to his legs and neck, was moaning in pain.

Other bystanders helped direct traffic to prevent the injured men from being run over.

PMA & motorcycle riders in Jurong West accident both sent to hospital

In response to queries from Shin Min, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at 8.35pm on Thursday (7 Dec).

They sent two injured people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police said a 69-year-old PMA rider was sent to hospital unconscious.

Sadly, he later passed away from his injuries.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to hospital conscious.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Motorcyclist’s friends rush to scene

A friend of the motorcyclist, named only as Nick, said they were informed of the accident by his wife.

The 48-year-old, who lives nearby, was one of about 10 friends who rushed to the scene to see if they could help.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), PMA users caught travelling on roads can face a fine of up to S$2,000, up to 3 months’ jail, or both.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, and wishes the injured motorcyclist a speedy recovery.

