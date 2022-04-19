Elderly Lady Rides PMA On Sengkang Road, Netizens Concerned For Her Safety

Elderly Lady Rides PMA On Sengkang East Road

Road regulations are often implemented to ensure every road user’s safety. In the case of Personal Mobility Aids (PMA) riders, they are always reminded to stay off main roads where traffic is presumably faster and heavier.

However, an elderly lady was recently spotted riding her PMA along the bustling Sengkang East Road.

Netizens were naturally alarmed by the elderly lady’s precarious act and expressed concern for her safety.

Elderly lady rides PMA on Sengkang East Road

In a Facebook video uploaded by user Edwin Fong on Monday (18 Apr), an elderly lady in purple was seen travelling along Sengkang East Road on her PMA.

As she slowly manoeuvred her mobility scooter, cars on the main road narrowly pass her from her right.

At one point, a motorist travelling closely behind her starts to slow down before overtaking her.

Similarly, the other vehicles in the same lane also followed suit and slowed down behind the elderly lady.

Netizens worried about elderly lady’s safety

Even though the elderly lady did not appear to have suffered any mishaps in the video, many felt that she was putting herself in great danger. After all, PMAs are only meant to be used on shared footpaths and cycling paths.

In the post’s caption, the OP expressed how it was dangerous for the elderly lady to be travelling on the main road, especially since she wasn’t looking out for the traffic.

In fact, he alleged that the elderly lady had been seen riding her PMA on other roads too.

Even though many felt worried for the elderly lady, some pointed out that she had no choice but to use the road. That was because the nearby footpath may have been too narrow for the lady to ride her PMA.

Apparently, judging from the video posted, the pathway seemed to be under construction with road barricades placed along it.

PMA users caught travelling on roads can face a fine of up to S$2,000, up to 3 months’ jail, or both.

Always adhere to road safety rules

It’s extremely worrying to see the lady riding her PMA along the main road, which could have easily led to undesirable consequences.

Though we’re unsure as to why the elderly lady decided to use the roads at that point in time, perhaps she should have approached other road users for help if she was having trouble using the footpath.

We hope she’d refrain from doing so in the future, for both her safety and that of other road users.

Featured image adapted from Edwin Fong on Facebook.