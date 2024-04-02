3-year-old boy in China dies after mother throws him from 22nd floor of building

3-year-old boy dies after being thrown by mother from building’s 22nd floor

A three-year-old boy in Chongqing, China died after his mother threw him down the 22nd floor of a building, China Press reported.

She did so in front of another child, whom she later attempted to hurt as well.

Chinese police said that she committed the act after a dispute with her mother-in-law.

Mother throws son from living room window

According to Sohu, footage of the fatal incident made its rounds on social media on Monday (1 April).

The video shows the woman with two children at a large living room window.

At one point, she placed one child — her three-year-old son — outside the window, with his legs dangling precariously.

Appearing highly emotional, she reportedly kept shouting that she was “sick”.

Although she initially held onto her son’s hands firmly, she let go shortly after.

Committed act after argument with mother-in-law

Chinese police confirmed that the incident occurred on the 22nd floor of a residential building on Yunan Avenue.

The woman, a 37-year-old with the surname He, became manic at around 7am.

She reportedly got into a fight with her mother-in-law and injured her with a kitchen knife during the altercation.

After that, she threw her three-year-old son outside the window, resulting in his demise.

Citing multiple Chinese news reports, 8world News noted that He then tried to throw the other child down as well, but the latter was thankfully unhurt.

Neighbours and relatives purportedly said that He had been displaying “abnormal” behaviour recently.

Police have since arrested He and investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from 8world News.