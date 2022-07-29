Toddler Falls From 6th Storey Apartment In China, Man Catches Her In His Arms

Man In China Lauded As Hero After Catching Falling Toddler

As young children may not be very aware of their surroundings, they tend to need constant supervision. Should any accidents happen, at least there’s someone ready to save them.

Thankfully for a toddler in China, a stranger happened to pass by when she found herself in an extremely precarious situation — slipping from the sixth storey of an apartment building. Mr Zhao Lijian, deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department, shared a video of the incident on 22 Jul.

Heroes among us. pic.twitter.com/PumEDocVvC — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 22, 2022

The passer-by, who was later identified as a Mr Shen Dong, became an Internet sensation for his heroic act.

Man in China catches toddler falling from apartment building

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 31-year-old bank staff Shen Dong was parking his car along a street in Eastern China when he heard a loud thump from an apartment block nearby.

TODAY reported that he saw a toddler moving on the first-floor steel terrace, prompting him to whip out his phone to call emergency services.

Apparently, the two-year-old girl had earlier climbed onto a stool before falling from the sixth storey of the apartment block and landing on the steel terrace, which appeared to cushion her fall.

While calling for help, Mr Shen and a female colleague crossed over to the apartment block, calling out to the little girl in hopes that she wouldn’t fall further down.

But the moment she started sliding from the roof terrace, Mr Shen threw his phone aside and stuck his arms out to catch her, preventing her from hitting the pavement.

Toddler in stable condition

Despite Mr Shen’s heroics, the young child did not escape totally unscathed.

She reportedly injured her lungs and legs due to the accident but is currently in stable condition, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In an interview with Qianjiang Evening News, Mr Shen claimed he did not remember how his arms felt while catching the girl. His first instinct was just to catch her.

If he had not done so, he said that he would have felt horrible.

A real-life superhero

Thanks to Mr Shen’s quick-thinking and heroic reflexes, the toddler was saved from a possibly tragic fate.

We’re sure the young child and her family, and perhaps many others who have seen the clip, are immensely thankful for his effort.

We wish the toddler a smooth and speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from @zlj517 on Twitter.