Man Allegedly Tries To Steal Runner’s Phone In Hougang, Claims He’s Returning It When Caught

Influencer Confronts Alleged Thief For Trying To Steal His Phone In Hougang

Singapore is generally known for being a safe country, but as the old police quote goes, “Low crime doesn’t mean no crime.”

An influencer filming himself in Hougang experienced this for himself when a man allegedly tried to steal his phone.

Fitness coach Terence Ong had set up his phone at Punggol Park to film his run. That’s when he noticed a man purportedly trying to steal the device.

Mr Ong confronted the alleged thief, who quickly claimed that he was just trying to return the phone.

The man then complimented Mr Ong’s body before leaving the area.

Man allegedly tries to steal influencer’s phone

Speaking to MS News, Mr Ong shared that the incident took place at around 7.30am last Sunday (17 Dec), which is also the day he posted his video of the incident on Instagram.

He had strapped his phone to a lamp post and was walking down the footpath to film himself running at Punggol Park in Hougang.

Just a minute later, an unseen person grabbed the phone from behind, apparently trying to remove it from its position.

A hand clasped over the camera and then pulled away to reveal an unamused Mr Ong staring at the alleged thief with one hand on his hip.

“Uncle,” Mr Ong called out to the man with a cheeky grin.

“No, I’m taking… I’m not taking,” the alleged thief stammered. “I want to give [it] back to people.”

“I know, then don’t touch lah,” Mr Ong retorted as he went to retrieve his phone.

He told MS News that this was the first time such a thing had happened even though he had been filming his runs and workouts for a long time.

Man claimed to be returning it

The uncle then quickly tried to change the topic.

“I want to ask you, you got nice body, where you train?”

Mr Ong then replied that he trains right there at the park by running every day.

The alleged thief then continued to defend himself, saying, “No lah, I won’t take one. I got phone.”

Unfortunately for him, Mr Ong pretty easily poked holes in his argument, saying, “I got money, [but] I see money I also take.”

“I saw you,” the alleged thief claimed. “That’s why I…”

“Then why you touch?” The influencer pointed out.

“Okay sorry, sorry.” The uncle made his leave, still muttering his excuses.

Mr Ong proved surprisingly lenient, waving him off with a “no problem” and telling him to go.

“I thought people dropped,” the uncle gave one last attempt at an explanation.

Mr Ong noted that his phone had been hung up, making it highly unlikely that someone had dropped it.

He then turned back to continue filming his sprint despite the incident.

Truly, the grind never stops — even after you were almost the victim of theft.

Influencer warns others to take care of their valuables

In the caption, Mr Ong said, “Guess if you take your phone or any valuables out in the open like this, you are welcoming trouble.”

“So always watch your belongings wherever you are,” he added.

He’ll definitely be heeding his own advice, telling us that he will keep a better eye on his belongings if he leaves them around like that again.

Mr Ong also urged others who wish to record their workouts to be extra careful where they place their devices or to film themselves in private.

“The purpose of posting this video was to let everyone know to be safe and watch out for their stuff,” he explained.

Indeed, Singapore is seen as so safe that many people just leave their valuables lying around. A Bukit Batok kopitiam even left credit cards openly at a lost and found corner.

The video thus serves as a lesson that thieves are still around waiting for us to let our guard down.

Mr Ong also noted a second, equally important lesson to be gleaned from the incident.

“If you get caught for stealing, remember to compliment first.”

