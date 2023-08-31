Credit Cards Left In Bukit Batok Kopitiam Lost & Found, Seen As Sign Of S’pore’s Safety

Missing Credit Cards & Keys Hung In Lost & Found At Bukit Batok Coffee Shop

Everyone is aware that Singapore is known for its high safety compared to most other countries.

Nevertheless, people are still constantly in awe. A TikTok user posted a video of keys and cards that customers had accidentally left behind in a coffee shop.

They were hung on a wall in the open, awaiting their rightful owners.

The OP saw this as a shining example of how low Singapore’s crime rates are.

Singapore safety on full display at coffee shop

TikTok user @chiaciek posts videos documenting the lives of a German woman and her Singaporean Chinese husband in Singapore.

They posted a video today (31 Aug), taken at a Bukit Batok East coffee shop, showing them about to enjoy a Singapore classic of soft-boiled eggs.

However, they soon noticed that right in the middle of the coffee shop was a lost and found corner.

Dangling from hooks was a collection of keys and credit cards.

A paper reading “Lost Key Look Here” flanked by cartoon pointing fingers was above them. Beneath the corner were trays of soy sauce and pepper, indicating it was a frequently trafficked area.

In the video’s text, the OP remarked, “How safe is Singapore”.

Likewise, the caption wrote, “Such a flex”.

Many agree with Singapore’s reputation for safety

One impressed commenter agreed that it was undeniably a crazy flex of safety in Singapore that credit cards could just be left out in the open.

A presumably local netizen shared that people left even their laptops unattended in public. Another replied in agreement, saying they “take it for granted” that no one will steal their laptop.

Another local proposed that the reason for the lack of theft was that the police would catch the thieves quickly.

While we are lucky that Singapore is so safe, it’s still best to look after your belongings properly.

After all, as the slogan goes, “low crimes doesn’t mean no crime”.

Also read: Man Receives Laptop Intact After Leaving It On Flight, Praises Changi Airport & SIA’s Efficiency

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @chiaciek on TikTok.