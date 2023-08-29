Man Receives Laptop Intact After Leaving It On Flight, Praises Changi Airport & SIA’s Efficiency

Man Praises SIA & Changi Airport For Efficiency In Returning His Laptop

Over the years, Singapore’s Changi Airport has emerged as one of our biggest symbols of success as a nation.

With its exceptional service and infrastructure, it’s easy to see why Changi Airport won ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2023.

A man certainly thought so, when he managed to retrieve his laptop after leaving it behind on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight.

He took to Facebook to share his experience, thanking both SIA and Changi Airport.

Man thanks SIA & Changi Airport for keeping laptop intact

On 27 Aug, Facebook user Mr Siew shared his recent experience with the service at Changi Airport.

He said that two days ago, he disembarked from an SIA flight to Singapore from New Zealand.

While doing so, he accidentally left his laptop onboard the aircraft.

However, Mr Siew did not panic, as he knew it would be safe with SIA and Changi Airport.

Instead, he made the trip back to the airport again, waiting for staff to transport the item from the plane to the lost and found department.

The wait wasn’t long, and he was soon able to retrieve his laptop in good condition.

Thanking both Changi Airport and SIA for “always being a friend,” he said:

Changi Airport is more than just home.

“It’s a symbol of efficiency and trust,” Mr Siew elaborated.

Post gains attention on Facebook

The post has since gained a fair amount of attention on Facebook, with over 100 comments.

Several users agreed with the OP, with one praising Changi Airport as the best in the world.

Another netizen shared that he had a similar experience, having lost his luggage while on a trip with a different airline.

After being rebooked to an SIA flight, he managed to retrieve his baggage safely.

A commenter claiming to be a Changi Airport employee also chimed in, stating that they take great pride in going the extra mile for all passengers.

Indeed, Mr Siew’s experience is just one of many examples showing why Changi Airport’s customer service has continued to remain among the best globally.

Kudos to the staff for their efficiency in guaranteeing the laptop’s safe return to its owner.

