Changi Airport Regains World’s Best Title After 2-Year Snub, 12th Time Receiving Award

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore’s Changi Airport Named World’s Best Airport In 2023

Known globally for its top-notch service and infrastructure, Changi Airport is understandably one of Singapore’s biggest pride and joys.

This year, it has once again achieved the title of the World’s Best Airport courtesy of United Kingdom (UK)-based airline and airport consultancy, Skytrax.

This is the airport’s 12th time receiving the award, after losing out to Qatar’s Doha Hamad International Airport in 2022 and 2021.

12th time as the best airport in the world

According to a press release by Skytrax on Thursday (16 Mar), Changi Airport attained the prestigious title for the 12th time at the World Airport Awards at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday (15 Mar).

The airport also received awards for the Best Airport in Asia, World’s Best Airport Dining and World’s Best Airport Leisure Amenities titles this year.

Awards a result of votes by customers across the world

The World Airport Awards are the most prestigious independent accolades of the airline industry. Every year, airline and airport customers vote for their favourites in the most wide-reaching global airport customer satisfaction survey.

Skytrax plainly lays out the survey methodology on its website, highlighting its impartial approach when awarding the titles. This year, they conducted the survey from August 2022 to February 2023.

Respondents hailed from roughly 100 different nationalities, with over 550 airports featured in the survey results.

The survey rates the respondents’ experiences with different airports and covers a wide range of topics including:

check-in process

arrivals

transfers

shopping

security

immigration

staff service

Airport came out of the pandemic better than ever

In a statement to the media, the Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airport Group (CAG), Mr Lee Seow Hang, expressed his pleasure towards the recognition. He also conveyed CAG’s honour in receiving the title for the 12th time. He said,

This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years.

He also extended his gratitude for the staff’s dedication and perseverance, as well as passengers’ confidence in Changi Airport.

“Your continued support encourages us to keep pursuing service excellence as we expand our offerings to redefine the Changi Experience. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Changi Airport as we rediscover the magic of travel again,” said Mr Lee.

We are proud of Changi Airport’s monumental achievement and its graceful comeback after the pandemic. Here’s hoping that it continues to be the best in the world for years to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport Group and Changi Airport on Facebook.