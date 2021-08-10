Changi Aiport Is World’s 3rd Best Airport In 2021

The past year has been extremely challenging for staff at Changi Airport, who have had to deal with changing Covid-19 protocols and shutdowns.

All the while, staff continued to provide top-notch service to travellers on the frontlines, despite the risk of catching the virus.

Now, these frontliners are getting their well-deserved recognition as Skytrax awards Changi Airport with the World’s Best Airport Staff in 2021.

Meanwhile, Changi Airport has also won 3rd place in the World’s Best Airport category.

Changi Airport wins World’s Best Airport Staff 2021 award

Despite being hard hit by the pandemic in the past year, Skytrax rated Changi Airport #1 in their list of the World’s Best Airport Staff 2021.

The award affirms that amidst the challenges Covid-19 has presented to the staff, they continued to deliver quality service across the airport.

According to Skytrax, judges assessed the airport staff for their attitude, friendliness, and efficiency.

This includes all customer-facing staff, such as those working at information counters, immigration, and food and beverage outlets.

Here’s the full list of award winners for 2021:

Singapore Changi Airport Tokyo Haneda Airport Seoul Incheon Airport Kansai Airport Tokyo Narita Airport Hong Kong Airport Centrair Nagoya Airport Doha Hamad Airport Copenhagen Airport Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

3rd best airport behind Doha Hamad & Tokyo Haneda Airport

Besides having the world’s best staff, Changi Airport also won the award for being the 3rd best airport of 2021.

Previously, Changi Airport held the top spot in this category for 8 years running from 2013 to 2020.

This year, it lost out to Hamad International Airport in Doha, which placed 1st, and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, which placed 2nd.

Nonetheless, Changi Airport was recognised for being one of the busiest passenger hubs in Southeast Asia, renowned for its “unrivalled passenger experiences”.

Acknowledging that the past 18 months have been challenging for the world air transport industry, with this award, Skytrax aimed to recognise the efforts of airports in meeting the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Changi Airport ranked 2nd in cleanliness & 4th in security

Changi Airport also fared well in other award categories such as cleanliness and security.

Skytrax ranked Changi Airport 2nd for World’s Cleanest Airport behind Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

In terms of security screening, Changi Airport ranked 4th behind Seoul’s Incheon Airport, Switzerland’s Zurich Airport, and Osaka’s Kansai Airport.

Skytrax’s awards are based on passenger surveys done from Aug 2020 to Jul 2021.

While some passengers voted for the best airport based on pre-pandemic travel experiences, others based on Covid-19 airport experiences in the past 12 months.

Kudos to Changi Airport & staff

Kudos to Changi Airport and its staff for their continued efforts in providing the best service and facilities for travellers despite the pandemic.

These awards are a testament to their hard work and quality service over the years.

Accolades aside, Changi Airport will always be seen as top-class in Singaporeans’ eyes.

