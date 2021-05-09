3 Changi Airport Staff With Covid-19 Among 7 Community Cases On 8 May

Employees working at the airport are frontline heroes who face regular exposure to the risk of Covid-19. Their jobs are essential in filtering out the virus at our border.

On 8 May (Saturday), however, 3 Changi Airport staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are a cleaner, a safety coordinator, and an aviation officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and 3.

Asymptomatic cleaner among 3 Covid-19 cases at Changi Airport

According to the late-night update by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the cases from Changi Airport are Cases 62940, 62942, and 62945.

Case 62940 is a 47-year-old Work Permit holder who works as a cleaner at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The Ramky Cleantech Services Pte Ltd employee was detected during routine testing on 5 May, and his results returned positive the same day.

He is asymptomatic and had received his 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on 29 Jan and 19 Feb, respectively.

Case 62942 is a 33-year-old Singaporean who works as a safety coordinator at Changi Airport Terminal 3. His work does not require him to have any form of interaction with passengers.

However, he tested positive on 7 May after developing a fever 2 days ago.

Aviation officer started having a sore throat on 5 May

Case 62945 is a 57-year-old Singaporean. As an aviation officer on duty at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, he was in charge of screening departing and transiting passengers.

After getting tested on 5 May during a routine test, he started having a sore throat but didn’t seek medical treatment.

He returned to work the next day, and his sore throat worsened. His test results returned positive on 7 May.

The officer has received his 2 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on 14 Jan and 4 Feb.

MOH to commence special testing ops

As a precautionary measure, MOH will commence special testing operations for employees working at:

Terminal 1

Terminal 3

Jewel Changi

The 3 cases at Changi Airport were among 7 community infections yesterday (8 May). 5 of 7 are currently unlinked.

The remaining 4 cases are:

Victoria Junior College student

40-year-old operations assistant at Keppel Distripark who also works as a part-time GrabFood delivery rider

27-year-old car groomer BlackNano Pte Ltd

54-year-old car mechanic at Jag Technical Services Pte Ltd

Stay home as much as possible

With more infections spilling into our community, the number of unlinked cases is of utmost concern as we do not know where they might have contracted the virus.

There is also the issue of positive cases mingling in public spaces before testing positive. Hopefully, authorities can ringfence the infections swiftly to curb transmission risks.

As the battle against the pandemic rages on, we each have an important part to play in this fight.

Wear a mask, practise safe distancing measures, and now that we’re back in Phase 2, do try to stay home as much as you can and avoid crowded places.

