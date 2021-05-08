Singapore Confirms 20 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (8 May).

13 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are also 7 cases locally, all of which are within the community. 2 of them have links to previous cases, which means that the other 5 are currently unlinked.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 61,331.

Higher number of community cases this week

According to an MOH update on Friday (7 May), Singapore has recorded a higher number of community Covid-19 cases this week than we did the week before.

As of 7 May, we’ve already had 43 cases before the week even ends. This is in comparison to 35 the whole of last week.

Source

With Singapore reporting more of such cases over the weekend, it’ll be no surprise if the number grows even more.

Now that community cases are on the rise, perhaps the new measures that’ll kickstart today will serve us well.

Updated health & safety measures from 8 – 30 May

From today (8 May) till 30 May, for the time being, social gatherings will be reduced from a maximum 8 to 5 pax.

The public is also advised to keep their socialisation to no more than 2 gatherings a day.

With Hari Raya just a few days away, those celebrating should also take note of the guidelines.

Hopefully, everyone can observe a safe yet lively festivity with their closest friends and loved ones.

Take care & stay safe

The recent developments have certainly put a wedge in our plans to move towards a greater sense of normalcy.

Be that as it may, we shouldn’t let this dampen our spirits, as we have the tenacity as a nation to overcome any obstacle that comes our way.

Let’s do our best to fight this pandemic and put an end to it once and for all.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.