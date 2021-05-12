Jewel & Changi Airport Terminals Will Close To The Public Until 26 May

On Wednesday (12 May), it was announced that all Changi Airport passenger terminals and Jewel will be closed to the public.

This closure will go on for 2 weeks starting from Thursday (13 May).

Changi Airport will, however, remain open for air travel throughout this time.

Changi Airport terminals & Jewel close amid testing operations

According to Changi Airport Group, the temporary closure will happen amid ongoing special testing operations for all workers to quickly detect, isolate and treat potential Covid-19 cases in the airport community.

As a precautionary measure, Changi Airport terminal buildings and Jewel will be closed to all members of the public from 13 May.

It will reopen 14 days later, on 27 May.

This move comes as cases linked to the Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster has continued to grow in the past few days.

Airport still open for air travel

Changi Airport Group elaborated that the airport will still be open for air travel.

Passengers can be dropped off and picked up from Changi Airport.

For terminal buildings, authorities will limit access to passengers with air tickets and essential workers only.

Certain essential services and eateries may remain open to serve passengers and workers.

No member of the public will be allowed to enter.

Workers urged to refrain from going out

Besides that, Changi Airport Group urged all airport and Jewel staff to refrain from going out for the next 2 weeks until they have tested negative for Covid-19.

They also assured the public that aviation workers would continue to do their utmost to secure Singapore’s borders throughout their operations during the pandemic.

