Singapore Confirms 16 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 May With 10 In The Community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 16 new Covid-19 cases today (12 May). This brings the national tally to 61,419.

Among them are:

10 community cases

6 imported cases

9 of 10 local infections are linked to previous cases, with 7 linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

As investigations are ongoing, we can expect more details in MOH’s update later tonight.

7 of 13 community cases yesterday linked to Changi Airport cluster

Yesterday (11 May), Singapore confirmed 25 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 13 in the community and 12 imported.

Of the 13 cases in the community, 10 are linked to previous cases, including 7 that are linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

Based on MOH’s late-night update, they found an 8th infection linked to the cluster that wasn’t included in the count yesterday.

You can read the full breakdown of their details here.

3 unlinked cases

Here’s a summary of the 3 unlinked cases yesterday:

A 27-year-old Malaysian who is a manufacturing operator at Siltronic Singapore Pte Ltd

A 50-year-old PR who is an IT support staff at Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. He also works as a part-time barista at Plaza Singapura Starbucks and a general worker at Lucky Plaza LBC Express — received his first dose of the vaccine on 24 Apr

A 42-year-old Malaysian who is an operating theatre technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

12 imported cases

As for the 12 imported cases, here is the breakdown:

3 Singaporeans and 2 PRs from Malaysia, India, and the United Kingdom

3 Work Pass holders from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka

1 Work Permit holder from India

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Indonesia

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 1 is from Japan who’s here for a work project Another is from Indonesia who’s here to visit her family member who holds PR status



Stay home as much as possible

As more community cases are reported each day, it’s even more concerning that unlinked infections are being picked up as well.

Now that we are back in Phase 2, we should stay vigilant and avoid crowded places to lessen the risk of transmission in the community.

In Education Minister Lawrence Wong’s words yesterday, stay home as much as possible. We all have a role to play in the fight against Covid-19.

