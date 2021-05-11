Singapore Confirms 25 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 25 new Covid-19 cases today (11 May). This brings the national tally to 61,403.

Among them are:

13 community cases

12 imported cases

10 local infections are linked to previous cases, with 7 linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

5 of 12 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

As investigations are ongoing, we can expect more details in MOH’s update later tonight.

2 of 3 community cases yesterday linked to Changi Airport cluster

Yesterday (10 May), Singapore confirmed 19 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 3 in the community and 16 imported.

2 of the 3 are linked to the Changi Airport cluster. Here are their details, according to MOH’s late-night update:

Case 63047

A 44-year-old Singaporean who is an operations personnel at Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Source

He tested positive on 10 May after experiencing a blocked nose the day before. He completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on 23 Feb and 16 Mar.

Case 63055

A 59-year-old Singaporean who works as an aviation security officer at Changi Airport Terminal 3. Employed under Certis Cisco, he was in charge of security screening at the departure hall.

Source

He tested positive on 10 May. He started coughing 5 days before but didn’t seek medical attention till 7 May.

On 8 May, he went to another clinic to seek treatment as he wasn’t feeling better. Like Case 63047, he completed both doses of the vaccine on 25 Jan and 15 Feb.

Sole unlinked community case is a MOS Burger chef

Here are the details for the sole unlinked case yesterday:

Case 63037

A 59-year-old Singaporean who works as a chef at MOS Burger in Suntec City. Her job doesn’t require her to interact with diners.

Source

After suffering from an unrelated condition, she was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on 9 May and was tested for Covid-19 even though she is asymptomatic.

Her results returned positive the same day.

16 imported cases yesterday

MOH also released a detailed list of the imported cases:

5 Singaporeans who came back from Hong Kong and India

3 Work Permit holders from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines — 2 are domestic helpers

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from Nepal and the United Arab Emirates

2 Special Pass holders who are sea crew from Japan

4 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 1 from Papua New Guinea is currently receiving medical care in Singapore 2 from Indonesia to visit their Singaporean family members 1 from Indonesia who is here for a work project



They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Stay home as much as you can in Phase 2

As more community cases are on the rise, especially unlinked ones, we should remain vigilant at all times.

We’re now back to Phase 2. Do your best to stay home as much as possible, avoid crowded places, and follow Covid-19 safety rules when you’re out.

In case you missed Lawrence Wong’s ministerial statement earlier:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.