Singapore Confirms 19 Covid-19 Cases On 10 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) made early confirmation of 19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (10 May).

There are 3 cases in the community today, with 2 of them linked to the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster.

Meanwhile, the remaining 16 are imported cases that are serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) or being isolated as mandated. 5 of them are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

Today’s cases bring our national tally to 61,378.

28 Covid-19 cases yesterday with 10 in the community

Yesterday (9 May), Singapore confirmed 28 Covid-19 cases, including 10 in the community and 18 imported cases.

Of the 10 community cases, 4 are linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

2 are cleaners from Ramky Cleantech Services Pte Ltd deployed to work at the airport. The other 2 are a Certis Cisco auxiliary police officer and a SATS passenger escort. All 4 worked at Terminal 3.

Another 3 community cases are patients who were warded at TTSH.

Meanwhile, these 3 are currently unlinked:

38-year-old Singaporean who is a Grab driver. He tested positive on 8 May.

40-year-old Singaporean who works at Lendlease Pte Ltd. She tested positive on 7 May.

47-year-old Singaporean who works at NParks. He tested positive on 8 May.

18 imported cases

There were also 18 imported cases yesterday.

Here’s a breakdown of their details, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean and 10 PRs who came back from India, Indonesia, and Yemen

1 Work Pass holder from Malaysia

4 Work Permit holders from Indonesia, all are domestic workers

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Indonesia

1 Special Pass holder from Malaysia who is a sea crew

They are currently serving SHN or being isolated as mandated by authorities.

Stay vigilant amidst rising number of cases

In recent days, Singapore has seen a rising number of community cases, including unlinked ones.

Even with more restrictions back in place, remember the onus is on each of us to play our part and remain vigilant as we adhere to safety measures.

Featured image by MS News.