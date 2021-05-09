Singapore Confirms 28 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 May 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 28 new Covid-19 cases today (9 May). This brings the national tally to 61,359.

Among them are:

10 community cases

18 imported cases

5 local infections are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

11 of 18 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

As investigations are ongoing, we can expect more details in MOH’s update later tonight.

20 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 13 imported

Yesterday (8 May), Singapore confirmed 20 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 7 in the community and 13 imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the imported infections, according to MOH:

6 Singaporeans and 3 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India, Indonesia, and Canada

2 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh and Indonesia — including 1 domestic worker

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Canada

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder who is a sea crew, who arrived onboard a vessel from Malaysia

They are currently serving SHN or being isolated as mandated by authorities.

MOH noted that arrivals from the Indian sub-continent had already come into Singapore before travel restrictions were in place.

7 community cases include 5 unlinked

There were 7 community cases yesterday (8 May), including 5 unlinked.

One of them is an 18-year-old student from Victoria Junior College. As a result, 2,200 students and staff will be given swab tests before 10 May.

Another 3 are staff who worked at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and 3.

Due to this, MOH will be carrying out special test operations on all employees at both terminals as well as Jewel Changi.

Follow Covid-19 safety rules

As more community cases are on the rise, especially unlinked ones, we should remain vigilant at all times.

We’re now back to Phase 2. Do your best to stay home as much as you can, avoid crowded places, and follow Covid-19 safety rules when you’re out.

Featured image by MS News.