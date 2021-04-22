Long-Term Pass Holders & Short-Term Visitors With India Travel History Will Be Barred From Entering Singapore

Singapore announced that it will ban all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India from entering the country from 11.59pm on Friday (23 Apr).

This includes transits as well.

It is due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in India and more virus strains being discovered.

Singapore bars non-citizens & PRs travelling from India

Co-chair of the Ministerial Taskforce Lawrence Wong said that there will be further border measures against travellers from India arriving with long-term passes or short-term visit passes.

This will take effect from 11.59pm on 23 Apr.

It’ll include people on transit, as well as those who previously obtained approval for entry into Singapore.

21-day SHN at dedicated facility for travellers

On 20 Apr, MOH had announced longer 21-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) for travellers arriving from India.

They must now serve their additional 7-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

India experiences worst spike in cases

On 22 Apr, India reported 314,835 new cases of Covid-19.

This is the biggest one-day tally of any country since the pandemic began.

The second wave raises concerns of health services and whether they are able to deal with this crisis.

India currently has 15.93 million cases and 184,657 deaths.

Need for fluid measures

MOH’s measures have to act according to the current global situation.

As India’s cases reach a new high, it’s become necessary to stem the flow of travellers arriving from there.

This includes workers in Construction, Marine and Process sectors, which Mr Wong said will affect employers in these sectors.

New strains have also appeared in Singapore, heightening the need for more measures.

Mr Wong seeks public understanding as to the ramifications of the measures, as they are for public health safety.

