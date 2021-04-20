Singapore Imposes 21-Day SHN For All Travellers From India From 11.59pm, 22 Apr 2021

Given the escalating Covid-19 crisis in India, Singapore has imposed a new suite of safety measures to tighten border restrictions.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (20 Apr), these steps entail:

Cutting down entry approvals for non-citizens and Permanent Residents of Singapore

Imposing a 21-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on all travellers from India

The latter means that instead of the usual 14-day SHN at designated facilities, they are required to stay for another 7 days at their place of residence.

Here’s the breakdown of these new border measures.

Singapore stepping up precautions for travellers from India

MOH said in a media release that they are reducing entry approvals for non-Singapore citizens and PRs immediately.

As for the lengthening of SHN duration, individuals who recently travelled to India will have to serve a 21-day SHN.

This can be done by completing their 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities, and staying in at their place of residence for another 7 days.

Individuals will be tested twice — once at the end of their 14-day SHN, and another after the 7-day period.

These measures will be implemented from 11.59pm, 22 Apr 2021.

To further safeguard public health and minimise transmission risks, MOH added that migrant workers from India, who work in the construction, marine and process sectors, will continue to serve a 21-day SHN.

SHN period reduced for travellers from Hong Kong

As for Hong Kong, authorities have taken into consideration the improving situation in the territory and decided to cut the SHN period from 14 days to 7 days.

Depending on their suitability, travellers have the option of serving the 7-day SHN at their place of residence.

They will have to undergo a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the start and end of their stay-in period.

This will be applicable to travellers who stayed in Hong Kong in the last 2 weeks before entering Singapore after 11.59pm on 22 Apr 2021.

