TTSH Cluster Had 9 Vaccinated Cases Who Had Mild To No Symptoms

9 Covid-19 cases in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster were fully vaccinated, meaning they received both shots.

So said the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak on Tuesday (4 May), The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Importantly, none of these cases required oxygen support, perhaps strengthening the need for Singaporeans to get vaccinated.

However, 7 unvaccinated individuals in the cluster needed oxygen support. 1 of them was Singapore’s 31st Covid-19 death, an 88-year-old female patient at TTSH.

9 vaccinated cases had mild or no symptoms

Of the 9 cases, 7 of them were staff at TTSH while 2 were patients.

According to ST, Prof Mak noted some effectiveness against a viral variant of Covid-19 that came from India.

The 9 cases who had both doses of the vaccine “demonstrated evidence of antibodies” to the virus’ spike protein.

This is a good sign, Prof Mak said.

An example is a 46-year-old nurse who became the 1st detected case in the cluster. She was fully vaccinated.

Her symptoms were mild, and consisted of:

cough

sore throat

body aches

Which is pretty good as far as symptoms go, and it can be thanks to the vaccine.

Priority is to get healthcare workers and older Singaporeans vaccinated

Prof Mak said that the signs that the vaccine halted symptoms or minimised them are good.

With viral variants spreading in Singapore, the need to get all healthcare workers and older Singaporeans vaccinated is greater than ever.

The TTSH cluster “would have been significantly large” if not for the vaccination drive up to now, he said.

7 of the unvaccinated cases ended up needing oxygen therapy too, and if there are more such cases, they can start to overwhelm hospitals.

Protecting spread with the vaccine

With new variants said to be more infectious and transmissible, vaccines can’t be ignored.

Even though it’s still possible to be infected while vaccinated, they have proven to slow the spread of these new variants or provide antibodies to fight them.

Older Singaporeans can get the vaccine too, as a new Gov.sg video shows.

If we wish to protect ourselves and our loved ones – especially to prevent another lockdown and ease the burden on healthcare workers and hospitals – getting vaccinated may be the safest bet.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.