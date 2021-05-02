31st Covid-19 Death In Singapore Is 88-Year-Old In TTSH Cluster

A recent jump in Covid-19 community cases in Singapore has led to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) being in essential lockdown.

Source

Unfortunately, the hospital cluster has affected more than a few patients, one of whom is a 88-year-old Singaporean.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that Case 62573 passed away from Covid-19 complications on Saturday (1 May).

This makes it 31 Covid-19-related deaths in Singapore since the beginning of the pandemic.

She was warded in TTSH Ward 9D since 14 Apr.

88-year-old is Singapore’s 31st Covid-19-related death

MOH said that Case 62573 was warded in TTSH Ward 9D, which is a cluster currently with 16 cases.

She had a history of:

cancer

hypertension (high blood pressure)

congestive cardiac failure

stroke

hyperlipidaemia (high cholesterol)

In a Facebook post by TTSH, they said that the patient was isolated as part of their Covid-19 inpatient screening on 28 Apr and tested positive.

Source

Family members were able to video conference and visit her from outside her isolation room, in a special arrangement.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has reached out to her family, while TTSH offer their deepest condolences to her family.

Edgefield Secondary School on HBL after student tests positive

Separately, a 15-year-old student from Edgefield Secondary School tested positive for Covid-19 on 29 Apr.

She is currently unlinked.

Her symptoms included a sore throat on 28 Apr, followed by a runny nose and a loss of sense of smell the next day.

She reported sick when she was in school that day and got a Covid-19 test, which turned out to be positive.

Due to this, the Ministry of Education said it’ll conduct home-based learning (HBL) from 4-7 May, as 3 May is a school holiday.

Close contacts with the student will be placed on quarantine, while the school premises will be cleaned and disinfected.

Meanwhile, as a further precaution due to the case being unlinked, all students, staff and external vendors will get Covid-19 testing.

Uptick in cases a sign to remain vigilant

The increase in cases lately is a sign that complacency is something we can’t afford.

We should always see a doctor if we have any symptoms of acute respiratory infection (ARI), and stay at home if unwell.

Moreover, personal hygiene shouldn’t be forgotten during this time, and we should adhere to safe management measures.

MS News offer our condolences to the family of the 88-year-old, and may she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.