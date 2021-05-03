Phua Chu Kang & Rosie Want Singaporeans To Get Covid-19 Vaccine

If you lived during the 90s, you’re guaranteed to know of Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd. Due to a series of events, PCK returned in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to promote personal hygiene.

And to promote the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, Gurmit Singh is back with his mole and yellow boots as PCK in a new Gov.sg video.

This time, he’s joined by in-universe wife, Rosie, who’s played by Irene Ang.

That said, PCK is the one doing most of the dancing.

Given there are some reservations over how safe vaccines are, this is perhaps a timely reminder to get your shot once you’re eligible.

Phua Chu Kang returns in Covid-19 vaccine music video with Rosie

You can watch the new jingle – though none will beat the original SARS Rap – on various social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The lyrics mainly focus on how the vaccine is safe and peppered with Singlish phrases.

For example, the vaccine is “not anyhow whack”.

For those with chronic conditions, the vaccine is also safe to take.

And rather more importantly, getting the vaccine not only keeps us safe but also others around us.

So, with these assurances — go get your shot.

Wait what wait

As Covid-19 cases ramp up in the community in recent days, getting the vaccine has become more important than ever.

Even though it doesn’t 100% prevent infection, the vaccination will still help to protect others and yourself from serious infection.

Plus, the government has approved the vaccines for use beforehand with a committee of experts.

Phua Chu Kang is a familiar face for many Singaporeans and it’s hoped that perhaps he and Rosie can convince more to get vaccinated.

Visit igotmyshot.gov.sg to find out more.

