Once upon a time, there wasn’t a day when you wouldn’t see Gurmit Singh, most known for playing the titular Phua Chu Kang in the hit Channel 5 serial, on TV.

Since he left Mediacorp in 2014, however, we’ve seen the actor and comedian lend his name and image to all manner of things.

It’s definitely been an interesting path post-Mediacorp. Some may say that he endorses everything.

From hair care to investment schemes to, of course, Shopee, Gurmit is alive and well.

Here’s a look at some of what he’s endorsed in recent years.

1. Organic hair regrowth solutions

Mr Singh does have a head of hair, although – and we aren’t trying to be offensive here – his hairline has seen better days.

But it seems there’s never a wrong time to check on your scalp health — going by this ad on Facebook.

Source

In a video, Mr Singh is seen getting a scalp analysis and treatment.

Source

Organic Hair Regrowth Solutions Singapore is probably not the first name you’d think of when you talk about hair treatments.

Hopefully the treatment works for him. We’re sure he doesn’t mind endorsing the product anyway.

2. Covid-19 preventive measures

Who better to endorse than the Government itself, Singapore’s largest employer?

You may recall back in 2003, when PCK hype was at its peak, when Mr Singh, dressed as PCK, did the SARS rap.

When the pandemic struck in 2020, there seemed no better person to return and tell everyone to wash their hands.

Definitely advice we can take.

Source

If nothing else, it proved that Singaporeans still remembered PCK in 2020, which leads us to something else which happened that year. But more on that later.

3. Mega Adventure Park at Sentosa

This time, in a video released last month in Mar, Mr Singh takes to the great outdoors and appears in a sponsored ad for Mega Adventure Park at Sentosa.

Source

You wouldn’t normally associate the man with outdoor activities like this, but his experience as a host seems to shine through.

At least, the place seems fun. So job accomplished.

4. GIV Global

GIV Global was a short-lived “investment scheme” and Mr Singh lent his face to them.

The problem? It was apparently a multi-level marketing (MLM) company and required people to refer others to join and buy their products — apparently, gold.

A Reddit thread shows up if you search for GIV Global, with the OP asking if GIV Global is a scam.

Whether it was a scam or not, GIV Global, it appears, died a quiet death. The site is no longer accessible.

5. Financial management for parents

Mr Singh also lent his face to an investment class.

Source

The post has disappeared from their Instagram page, however. Once again, netizens questioned if the investment class was legit and not a scam.

6. Kino Biotech

Kino Biotech claims to be a “leading integrated bio-nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company”.

Source

It sells various health products including Kinohimitsu, which contains collagen.

And PCK, inexplicably, is one of their endorsers.

Many a beauty or health influencer will endorse such products, so let’s be real — PCK sticks out like a sore thumb among actresses like Vicki Zhao and Rui En.

7. World Ventures

World Ventures promised “dream trips” — wherein you can be paid to go on vacations around the world.

But you earn points by referral, and that way get more people to sign up for their scheme — which require a monthly fee and an entry fee.

Sounds like an MLM? That’s because it pretty much is.

And Mr Singh appeared in a clip endorsing them from 2012.

You can watch the video here.

8. Shopee

The cultural icon returned in a big way in 2020.

Despite PCK airing more than 20 years ago, he’s lived on in the hearts of many — or so it appears.

And for a time, we couldn’t avoid seeing that mole on our screens as Mr Singh signed a deal with Shopee as an ambassador.

Source

And in case you weren’t tired of seeing these yellow boots on your screen, the prevalence of Shopee ads all but ensured this would happen.

The haunting call of the Shopee would ring in everyone’s ears for most of the remainder of 2020.

Shopee. Shopee. Eleven. Eleven.

We apologise for dredging up that unwanted memory, but it had to be done.

Gurmit Singh will endorse a lot of things

Gurmit Singh has taken on fewer TV roles these days, but one is likely to see him here and there still.

They’re not always for the most recognisable brands, however.

Some fear that this chequered history with his endorsements will taint his image, but as we can see, not all of them are marketing schemes.

A man’s gotta do what he can to put food on the table. And this variety of endorsements certainly shows he can tackle any product and make it work. Don’t play play ah.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and Facebook.