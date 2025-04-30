Thundery showers on most days in 1st half of May, likely to extend to mornings & evenings

Thundery showers on some afternoons in first half of May: MSS

As the General Election proceedings heat up, the first half of May will likely cool things down with thundery showers on most days.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Wednesday (30 April).

The thundery showers over the next two weeks are expected over parts of Singapore on “some afternoons”, MSS said.

On a few of these days, they may extend into the evening.

Additionally, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds may occur in the morning on some days.

These will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the difference in temperature between land and sea.

For this period, the total rainfall should be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Inter-monsoon conditions to continue

Inter-monsoon conditions, which set in over the first half of April, will continue for the next fortnight, MSS said.

That means the prevailing winds will be “mainly light and variable” in direction.

The inter-monsoon period typically lasts until May, MSS had previously noted.

Temperature might hit 35°C on some days

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to be warm, reaching around 34°C on most days.

On some days, though, the temperature might hit 35°C.

Above-average rainfall in 2nd half of April

Over the second half of April, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most days, with most parts of Singapore experiencing above-average rainfall.

Bukit Timah was the wettest, recording about 110% above-average rainfall, while Tai Seng was the driest with about 45% below-average rainfall.

In particular, heavy thundery showers poured over many areas of Singapore in the afternoon of 20 April, caused by the regional convergence of winds.

A daily total rainfall of 113.6mm was registered at Bukit Timah on that day — the highest rainfall recorded for the entire period.

11 days with above-34°C temperatures

However, the last two weeks of April were “warm” as daily maximum temperatures went above 34°C on 11 out of 14 days.

In Admiralty, the temperature went up to 36°C on 25 April.

This was the highest daily maximum temperature for the period.

