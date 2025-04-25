Elderly woman fractures finger & scrapes knee in fall after crow attack near Roxy Square

Woman sustains finger & knee injuries in crow attack near Roxy Square in Katong

A 67-year-old woman suffered a fractured finger and knee abrasions after becoming the target of a crow attack near Roxy Square along East Coast Road.

Ms Li, a cybersecurity professional, told Shin Min Daily News that this was the second time in two years she had fallen victim to these aggressive birds.

The most recent incident occurred on 11 Nov last year.

While walking to the bus stop at around 5am, Ms Li was suddenly chased and pecked by a crow.

She tried to scare it off by glaring at the bird, but the determined corvid swooped back, pecking her on the back of the head.

Woman falls & fractures finger after crow attack

In an attempt to escape the crow, Ms Li accidentally fell, injuring herself.

She managed to get up on her own and return home to tend to her injuries, even going to work despite having a bruised and swollen right palm.

However, the pain became unbearable, and Ms Li eventually sought treatment at the hospital’s emergency department.

Doctors diagnosed abrasions on her right knee and a fracture in her right pinky.

Injuries have a major impact on daily life

After the injury, Ms Li’s right middle finger, ring finger, and pinky were bandaged for two months.

Although she underwent physical therapy and saw a traditional Chinese medicine doctor to reduce swelling, she still has trouble bending her fingers properly.

Being right-handed, the injury has greatly affected her daily activities.

She can no longer lift heavy objects, and even basic tasks like writing or using a computer have become difficult.

On top of that, Ms Li lives in constant fear of another crow attack during her commutes.

“If I bring bread to work, I always make sure to hide it in my bag. Otherwise, those birds will follow me,” she said.

“The crows always show up in the morning and evening, right when I’m commuting, so I’m terrified.”

Food scraps from restaurants fuel alleged local infestation

An employee at a nearby bakery noted that authorities may have set traps to control the crow population.

Hanging upside down from a large tree across the street is the mummified body of a crow, but residents have pointed out that the traps have had little effect on the bird problem.

Ms Li mentioned that several restaurants in the area regularly leave leftover food and kitchen scraps in back alleys, which attract large numbers of scavengers like crows and pigeons.

Another resident claimed that people often scatter rice in open spaces to feed the birds, despite the fact that feeding pigeons is illegal and punishable by fines of up to S$10,000 under the Wildlife Act.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the area on Sunday afternoon (20 April), they observed a severe bird infestation, not just of crows but also pigeons and wild chickens.

The bakery employee, who has worked in the area for five years, said the bird problem has persisted throughout her time there.

She explained that the birds are clever and closely watch the staff.

“If we’re not paying attention, they’ll sneak into the store and steal food,” she said.

Another shop owner added that if dishes are not cleared away quickly, the birds swoop in immediately, leaving a mess behind.

