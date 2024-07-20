Crows attack at least 4 residents in Tampines, leaves 1 with bleeding scalp

Crows attack residents passing by open-air carpark in Tampines

Residents are now wary of an open-air carpark in Tampines after at least four people were attacked there.

The carpark in question is the one next to Block 485B Tampines Avenue 9, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Woman pecked on head in Tampines carpark

One victim, named only as Ms Bai (transliterated from Mandarin), said she was on the way to pick up a package in the area at 12 noon on Thursday (18 July).

Unexpectedly, a crow flew down and pecked hard at her head, added the 59-year-old private tutor.

Scared, she ran away.

She sees doctor for bleeding scalp

Later, Ms Bai found that her scalp was swollen and bleeding from the wound, which was about 1-2cm long.

She went to see a doctor, and was prescribed antibiotics and ointments to ward off possible tetanus. She was also advised to seek medical attention immediately if she still felt unwell.

In future, she would avoid passing through the carpark, she added, hoping nearby residents would also be vigilant to avoid being attacked.

Crows also attack 3 other Tampines residents

At least three other people have been attacked by crows there.

A Tampines resident named only as Karin, a 51-year-old secretary, told Shin Min that she was pecked on the head at about 1pm on the same day.

This was the first time something like this had happened to her in the 24 years she has lived in the area, she said.

Thankfully, she was not injured, but her head hurt a little, she added.

26-year-old pet groomer Guo Miaoling (transliterated from Mandarin) said she was attacked when she was on the way home from work at 4pm.

Her brother was pecked on the head when he went to school at 10am, she added.

About 20 crows seen in the area

Reporters observed on Thursday that there were about 10 trees in the carpark. Four or five of them had crows.

There were also about 10 crows below the block, adding up to a total of about 20 in the area.

A crow’s nest was also spotted in a tree, with crows occasionally circling the carpark on the lookout for “threats”.

A man was seen being attacked when he passed under the tree.

Crows’ nest near Tampines block cleared

In response to queries from Shin Min, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Saturday (20 July) that the crows’ nest next to Block 485B had been cleared.

NParks is working with the town council to survey the area where reported attacks have occurred and remove crows’ nests there.

The house crow, with the scientific name Corvus Splendens, is an invasive species and poses a threat to local biodiversity, NParks added.

They are particularly protective of their chicks and will attack if they feel the young ones are being threatened.

