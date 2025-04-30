Doctor in China cheats on wife with 4 colleagues & gets 2 pregnant, leaves patient on operating table after argument

Married doctor in China cheats with 4 women & gets 2 colleagues pregnant, gets dismissed

On 18 Apr, a nine-page complaint letter detailing the illicit romantic affairs of a married doctor in Beijing, China, began circulating on Chinese social media.

In the letter to the Discipline Inspection Commission of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, the doctor’s wife, surnamed Gu, said her husband, Xiao Fei, had cheated on her with four women.

These include a head nurse at the hospital and a resident doctor.

Some of the women fell pregnant and had abortions, Ms Gu claimed.

Doctor pulled strings to continue affair with resident

Ms Gu said she first found out about her husband’s affairs in October 2019, when she discovered explicit text messages between Xiao and nurse Shi Yuhui.

The two began their affair in February 2019, which resulted in two pregnancies — in March and June 2019.

However, Ms Shi miscarried the first pregnancy while the second ended in an abortion.

In June 2024, Xiao had another affair with Ms Dong Yaojing, a resident physician in the hospital’s thoracic surgery department.

Based on the hospital’s residency rotation plan, Ms Dong should have rotated out of the thoracic surgery department in July 2024, but the two reportedly pulled strings to maintain their affair for another month.

In September 2024, Ms Dong fell pregnant. This time, Xiao did not try to hide his mistress’ pregnancy from his wife, and the two began openly living together.

“As of December 9, 2024, he has not returned to our home or checked in on our child,” Ms Gu wrote.

The report also noted that on 5 Jul 2024, when Xiao and Ms Dong were operating on a patient, the male doctor yelled at a nurse, who had reprimanded Ms Dong.

After losing control of his emotions, he left the anaesthetised patient with Ms Dong for 40 minutes, which allegedly nearly caused serious consequences for the patient.

Doctor dismissed from hospital

According to China Daily, the China-Japan Friendship Hospital announced Xiao’s dismissal on WeChat on 27 Apr.

The hospital said it received a detailed formal complaint regarding the doctor’s personal conduct and professional ethics, which prompted Xiao’s immediate suspension.

An investigation revealed that the allegations concerning Xiao’s personal conduct were true.

As a result, they decided to expel the doctor from the Communist Party of China and terminate his employment.

Following his dismissal, Xiao raised objections about the handling of the investigation’s results.

He admitted to having relationships with a nurse and a resident doctor but denied other accusations of affairs with other people, pointing out a lack of evidence.

The doctor also clarified that he left a patient at the operating table to regulate his emotions as he had felt “dizzy and his hands were shaking” after the heated argument with the nurse.

He explained that the operation had been successfully completed in less than two hours, with only 10ml of blood lost.

Additionally, the patient recovered well and was sent home six days after the procedure.

