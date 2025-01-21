Dean at Taiwan university had affair with student he’s supervising, tryst caught by Google Street View

Dean at Taiwan university had affair with doctoral student

A married dean at Taiwan’s Daye University School of Management was recently revealed to have an affair with a female doctoral student he used to supervise.

Dean Liang Huailiang allegedly adjusted the recruitment conditions to help his lover, surnamed Wang, land an assistant professor job at the university despite lacking the qualifications.

As Wang had just obtained her doctorate and lacked the qualifications, she could only offer courses and teach part-time, Mirror Media reported.

Changed requirements to help student land job

In October 2024, a teacher retired from the university’s Department of Business Administration.

The department decided not to recruit a new teacher, but to fill the position through other methods such as rehiring.

Liang allegedly vetoed the decision and changed the vacancy to management.

The school then conducted an open recruitment which required the new staff to have experience in homework management and English-medium instruction.

However, Liang reportedly changed the requirement to only two Social Science Citation Index (SSCI) journals for Wang to qualify.

Out of seven applicants for the teaching position, Wang was among four who remained.

On 6 Jan, when the school reviewed the applicants, senior staff at the university were surprised to see Wang among them, causing rumours of a video of Liang and Wang’s tryst to break out.

Affair began when woman was still student

A whistleblower revealed that Liang’s wife and children live in Kaohsiung while he lives alone in Changhua for work.

In early December last year, Wang and Liang allegedly emerged from another university staff member’s residence, holding hands and being intimate as they walked.

The two were spotted going home to the said residence for several days, not leaving the entire night.

The whistleblower also exposed that in April 2024, when Wang was still a student, her car was photographed by Google Street View in front of Liang’s residence.

Dean to be fired if affair is confirmed

In response to these revelations, Daye University responded that the school’s senior officials had received news of Liang’s alleged affair.

They said they assigned the senior academic administrator and the dean of research and development to participate in the interview and required Liang’s attendance.

However, only three applicants, including Wang, showed up, so the chairman of the meeting decided not to resolve.

A teacher at Daye University revealed that the school’s guidelines state that the principal and faculty members can provide students with job opportunities.

However, it also states that teachers are not allowed to develop sexual or emotional relationships with students.

Since the employment contract is clear with these regulations, Liang will be fired if proven to have such a relationship with a student.

