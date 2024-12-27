Woman in Taiwan discovers husband’s affair with influencer, finds photos of them bathing with 3 other girlfriends

Woman discovers husband’s affair with influencer after finding bathing photos in his phone

While the festive season is a great time to spread the cheer, some people can be too generous with their love, as one woman in Taiwan discovered.

According to Taiwanese tabloid Mirror Media, she discovered her husband was having an affair with a popular influencer after finding photos of him bathing with her and three girlfriends.

Wife discovered affair with influencer through husband’s phone

The woman, who is married to a wealthy businessman, told the media that she uncovered the affair after looking through her husband’s phone.

Not only did she find intimate conversations between her husband and the influencer named “Nanako”, but also photos and videos of them.

One of the photos she shared was of the man posing with Nanako with his arms around her waist. A large Chanel bag was perched on their laps, suspected to be a gift from him.

In contrast, no men have appeared in Nanako’s social media posts; they are usually of her and her girlfriends out and about, wearing branded clothes, visiting five-star hotels and eating at Michelin-starred restaurants.

Wife has videos of affair & photos of husband bathing with influencer & 3 girlfriends

But what pushed the wife over the edge was that her husband’s dalliance was not just with one woman.

Among the many photos she found, the wife also discovered that Nanako had invited three of her girlfriends to enjoy a dip in a hot spring with her husband.

The fivesome, clad in only towels, even posed for a photo together.

The wife also made it clear that they weren’t simply sharing a bath.

According to her, she had video evidence that her husband had slept with several of the women in the photo, including the influencer in question, forming a “harem” of sorts.

Since the revelations, the man’s household has descended into chaos, especially since the woman had reportedly even begun following the social media accounts of his family members and friends.

Influencer shuts down her Instagram account

Once the story broke, netizens flooded Nanako’s Instagram account with nasty comments, which prompted her to deactivate it, according to Yahoo! Taiwan.

Prior to the shutdown, the woman had approximately 54,000 followers.

However, her Facebook profile is still active and netizens have made scathing comments there instead.

“Do your dogs know you’re so good at fooling around?” one comment said, referring to the pooches frequently included in her photos.

Others also jokingly looked to her for inspiration.

“This is the sort of news that’ll motivate men to work hard to earn money,” a netizen said.

Curious about the three other girls in the bathing photos, netizens have left sarcastic comments on photos of Nanako with other girls, including, “so shiok to do it together with the boss”.

Featured image adapted from Mirror Media.