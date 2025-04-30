‘I’m a ‘straight’-forward guy’: Goh Meng Seng reminds everyone he’s not gay, says he will speak up for Singaporeans

Goh Meng Seng confirms he’s not gay, claims to defend people’s rights

People’s Power Party (PPP) founder Goh Meng Seng once more confirmed that he isn’t gay in a rally speech.

Mr Goh took the podium during PPP’s Ang Mo Kio (AMK) GRC rally, alleging an online smear campaign on social media against himself.

“Who is Goh Meng Seng?” he posed the question to the audience.

“I’m a straightforward guy. I’m straight!” Mr Goh energetically declared to a handful of cheers. “Remember, I’m straight!”

The PPP leader had previously gone viral for a comment during the party’s first rally on 24 April.

“Don’t ask me about Pritam Singh again. I’m not interested in him. I’m not gay.” He told the audience.

Mr Goh had also previously posted online about the PPP taking a stand against the “LGBTQ Agenda”.

Goh Meng Seng says he will speak up for the people

At the AMK GRC rally, Mr Goh continued by saying he believed in protecting the rights and interests of his fellow citizens.

“I will speak up! I will not just keep quiet, and that is Goh Meng Seng,” he declared.

He added that he would be the first to “jump out” to criticise those in power for betraying the people.

Mr Goh said he would tell them the truth about what was wrong with them.

“Not because I hated them, I have no personal interest in them. I’m straight.” He announced again with a smile.

The PPP chief recounted an alleged compliment from a supporter, who said he was the last person in the opposition with a strong backbone.

“And that is Goh Meng Seng.”

Goh criticises casinos & Covid-19 vaccinations

“You either love me or hate me for my courage, my guts, or for my straight-talking manner,” he said.

However, Mr Goh declared that he still fights for everyone’s rights.

He brought up that he spoke against the government in 2005 after the announcement of plans to build integrated resorts, due to the social problems he expected to arise.

“It is the government’s job to provide such data and tell us what’s the damage of these casinos.”

To him, this ran contrary to Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong’s speech at a rally, where he claimed the PAP would “never gamble” with Singaporeans’ lives.

Mr Goh then criticised the Covid-19 vaccinations as another example of this “gambling”.

The PPP has been vocally anti-vaccine in their proposed policies.

Also read: ‘I look left look right. Look up look down. Giddy’: Netizens react to Goh Meng Seng’s upside-down poster in Tampines

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from zaobaosg on YouTube and Goh Meng Seng People’s Power Party on Facebook.