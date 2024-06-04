MOH rebuts calls by People’s Power Party to suspend Covid-19 vaccinations

MOH rejects calls by People’s Power Party (PPP) to temporarily cease Covid-19 vaccinations

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has come forward to refute calls made by People’s Power Party (PPP) to temporarily cease the administration of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Recently, the party cited “expert advice” to substantiate its belief that there are increasing concerns regarding vaccine-related injuries.

PPP also asserted that the country was experiencing a high number of excess deaths after the introduction of vaccinations.

Dubbing the claims “egregious and false”, MOH urged members of the public to continue keeping up with additional vaccine doses.

Party cited 8 ‘prominent medical experts’ to bolster its beliefs

On 29 May, PPP published a press statement appealing for MOH to carry out a temporary suspension of vaccines.

The party alleged that there have been multiple studies and analyses done by “prominent medical experts” regarding the vaccines’ safety.

Among the eight authors mentioned, one of them was Dr. Peter McCullogh, a cardiologist and internist based in the United States (US).

“His research highlighted a high correlation between the vaccination and an increased incidence of myocarditis, particularly among young individuals,” PPP’s statement wrote.

Another author cited was biostatistician and researcher, Dr Jessica Rose.

According to the party, the doctor found a substantial uptick “in reports of serious adverse events” in light of taking Covid-19 vaccines.

Additionally, PPP went on to maintain that “Singapore has been experiencing unusual and exceptionally high excess deaths” since 2021, when the vaccines were first introduced.

“A temporary suspension will allow for a comprehensive safety review,” it urged, claiming that doing so would ensure the safety and effectiveness of the country’s vaccination programme.

MOH rejects claims by PPP regarding vaccinations

On Monday (3 June), MOH countered the claims made by PPP in a press release.

Particularly, the ministry highlighted the inevitability of excess deaths “in a pandemic of this nature”.

It also noted that Singapore’s high vaccine protection level has prevented numerous Covid-related deaths and preserved Singapore’s healthcare system.

Moreover, MOH said that taking vaccines will reduce the risk of developing long-term medical issues after getting infected, raising examples such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular complications.

Responding to the scientific articles quoted by PPP, MOH remarked that it was able to “rebut them at one go”.

The ministry attributed this to the fact that most of the authors cited came from the same group. Furthermore, some of them have reportedly promoted anti-vaccination sentiments.

“We urge the public to verify information found on the Internet against authoritative sources,” MOH wrote.

