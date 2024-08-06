Wife in China disconnects life support of cheating husband who left her for his mistress

Wife removes life support of husband who left her for mistress

The fate of a 38-year-old man from Liaoning province in China was left at the hands of his wife, whom he had cheated on and left for another woman, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The man reportedly left his wife to live with his mistress while they were still married.

However, while at his lover’s home, the man suffered a cerebral haemorrhage, a subtype of stroke, and his mistress took him to the hospital for emergency care.

After he was admitted to intensive care, doctors tried to get the woman’s permission for surgery that would save his life.

However, after learning about the exorbitant cost of the surgery, the mistress left the hospital, nowhere to be found.

Wife refuses surgery for husband

Later, another woman showed up at the hospital and informed the doctors she was the man’s wife.

A doctor surnamed Chen informed her that the man was in a critical condition. The man was in a coma, with the chances of surviving surgery being meagre.

The doctor also said the medical equipment could only keep him alive for a short time, surgery being his only option to potentially survive.

However, the surgery cost would be extremely high.

After listening to the doctor’s explanation, it reportedly took the wife five minutes to refuse the man’s surgery. She then asked the doctors to remove the tracheal tube keeping the man alive.

The wife, Yuan Pei (name transliterated from Chinese), claimed that her husband had been unfaithful to her for over 10 years and that he had not cared about her or provided her with financial support.

She added she had stopped loving him for some time.

It’s not clear what the other family members thought of this decision or if they were asked.

According to SCMP, Chinese law says that when a patient is unable to decide regarding medical matters such as surgeries, doctors must explain the surgery risks and benefits to the closest relatives and get their written permission regarding the decision.

This means the parents or spouse can decide for the patient in some situations.

If family members can’t agree on treatment, the hospital director can approve necessary medical actions, according to SCMP.

Netizens criticise wife for being heartless

The incident, which occurred in 2021, garnered attention in Chinese social media.

One netizen said she wouldn’t sign the permission form for the surgery either.

However, one Douyin user commented that removing the life support was heartless, adding that the wife did not necessarily have to take care of the man.

Another netizen left a similar comment, saying that the wife could have stopped caring for the man but it did not mean that she could just let him die.

