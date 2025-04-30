Man unknowingly films terror attack that killed 26 & injured 20 during zipline ride in India

Man inadvertently records deadly terror attack while on zipline ride

A man unwittingly captured footage of a terror attack while on a zipline ride in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 22 April.

According to NDTV, the attack left 26 people dead and 20 others injured.

The 53-second clip, now circulating on social media, shows tourist Rishi Bhatt filming his ride with a selfie stick as gunfire erupts in the background.

On the ground below, other tourists can be seen fleeing for cover, with one man collapsing — believed to have been shot.

Zipline operator heard saying ‘Allahu akbar’

In the video, the zipline operator is heard saying “Allahu akbar” three times just before the gunfire begins and as Mr Bhatt sets off on the ride.

The phrase, a common Islamic expression meaning “God is most great”, is often used in prayer.

However, it has been co-opted by jihadist groups and misrepresented in media as a prelude to violence, contributing to harmful stereotypes.

Mr Bhatt claims the operator did not say this when his wife, son, and four others took their turns earlier.

Man recounts harrowing escape during terror attack after zipline ride

Recounting his experience in an interview, Mr Bhatt said he immediately detached himself from the safety belt upon realising what was happening.

He said his wife told him that two people from two families had been killed by the attackers after being asked their religion.

Mr Bhatt, his wife, and their son then ran towards a pit where others were hiding.

When the gunfire paused about 10 minutes later, they made a run for the site’s main gate.

However, shooting resumed, and Mr Bhatt said they witnessed around 15 tourists being shot in front of them.

When they reached the gate, they found that local residents had already fled. A pony guide eventually helped them evacuate.

According to Mr Bhatt, soldiers were stationed in the lower areas of the site, but not at the main attraction itself.

Zipline operator questioned as investigation continues

25 tourists — including 24 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen — and a local man were killed in the terror attack.

NDTV described the incident as the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, which was carried out by a shadow group linked to the banned Pakistan-based jihadist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned the zipline operator, identified as Muzamil Ahmad, along with more than 1,900 other individuals as part of the ongoing probe.

Citing Times Now, reports say the attackers arrived in two groups: one dressed in camouflage, the other in traditional Kashmiri attire.

The Indian government has vowed that both the perpetrators and those involved in the planning of the attack will face severe punishment.

Featured image adapted from @kathiyawadiii on X.