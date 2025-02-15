Woman in Japan arrested for allegedly squashing bun at convenience store without buying it

Japanese woman arrested for crushing bun without buying it

On Monday (10 Feb) afternoon, a 40-year-old woman in Japan was arrested for squashing a bun at a convenience store and leaving without buying it.

The owner of a Lawson convenience store in Sawara ward, Fukuoka caught the woman pressing down on a bag of four black sesame and cream cheese buns with her thumb.

The buns reportedly cost about 180 yen (S$1.58) each.

Noticing that she had crushed one of the buns, the owner then requested for her to pay for the damaged product.

However, the woman allegedly refused to comply and left the store.

The owner then followed her for 1km and restrained her before calling the police.

She was arrested for destruction of property

Sawara police arrested the woman for property destruction. While the bun’s wrapper remained intact, authorities deemed the bread unsellable.

The woman, who claimed to be unemployed, denied the allegations and said she was trying to check the firmness of the buns by pressing lightly with her hand.

This was not the first time she has been caught in the act.

The 39-year-old owner of the Lawson convenience store informed the police that he had seen the woman squashing buns several times in the past.

