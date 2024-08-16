Foreigners in Japan climbs to top of convenience store & refuses to come down

Foreigners in Japan climbs convenience store roof in Shibuya, Tokyo

Last week, police in Japan responded to a call about foreigners climbing onto the roof of a convenience store and causing public disturbance.

According to Fuji News Network, the incident happened last Wednesday (7 Aug) evening.

A clip of the incident shows a group of foreigners trying to climb the roof of a Family Mart store in Shibuya, Tokyo.

“It was my idea,” a woman was heard saying in English.

To assist the man in white onto the roof, another man dressed in black moves an adjacent store sign over for the former to step on.

Meanwhile, the cameraman tells the woman to keep a lookout for the police.

As both men were on the sign, the man in white stepped on his friend’s thigh and the latter proceeded by standing up, allowing the former to climb onto the roof.

“Yo, we actually f**king did it!” the man yells. The feat was met with laughter from the group of foreigners.

Refused to come down

Having heard the commotion, an employee exits the store to investigate, signalling for the man to come down. However, he remained defiant and stayed on the roof.

His friends cheer him on, telling him to do a backflip and pose for their cameras.

As the Family Mart employee walked off, the group’s cheers turned to panic.

“He’s going to call the police!” the cameraman says. The others chime in saying that they should get away.

According to Tokyo Reporter, police officers arrived at the scene and gave the foreigners a warning before sending them off.

Incident drew outrage

The incident drew outrage from Japanese netizens, with many saying that the men were let off too easily.

With Japan struggling with overtourism, many believe that letting the group off with only a warning would only encourage more of such behaviour.

Earlier this year, Japan installed a mesh net to discourage tourists from public disruption and endangering themselves when taking photographs of Mount Fuji.

Only a week after the installation, authorities found holes poked in the mesh to circumvent it.

The country has even introduced a sightseeing bus in Kyoto to alleviate overcrowding in local buses.

Also read: Japan considers dual-pricing in response to weakening Yen & overtourism

