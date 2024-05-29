Mount Fuji barrier found with poked holes a week after installation

Holes poked in Mount Fuji barrier a week after installation

Just a week after a mesh barrier was erected to obscure views of Mount Fuji at a popular tourist spot in Fujikawaguchiko, holes have been found poked into it.

At least 10 poked holes were discovered on the 2.5m tall and 20m wide barrier as of today (28 May), The Japan Times noted.

The holes are believed to have been made when no one was monitoring the area.

Holes likely made on Mount Fuji barrier when security guard wasn’t around

A town official highlighted that a security guard is stationed at the site from 10am to 4pm Japan Standard Time (JST).

The holes are thus likely created in the morning or evening when the guard was off-duty.

“Its about manners,” the official said. “It’s a shame.”

He further highlighted that while one could fit a finger through the holes, they were not large enough to snap a good shot of Mount Fuji towering over the Lawson convenience store.

Despite the damage, the official noted that the screen was successful in keeping away crowds.

Town to place QR codes on barrier

To address the situation, the town plans to put QR codes on the barrier that will introduce tourists to other attractions in the area.

The recommendations will also direct them to alternative spots to take pictures of the volcano.

For now, the town would only consider removing the barrier if the tourist spot becomes less popular.

Last month, the site was reportedly overcrowded by foreign visitors, despite traffic signs and warnings.

Several visitors also climbed the roof of the nearby dental clinic to capture images of Mount Fuji.

These unruly actions thus prompted the Japanese authorities to erect the barrier.

Kyodo News reported that the town intends to repair the barrier quickly and put up a notice telling visitors not to touch it.

