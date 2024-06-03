Kyoto introduces new sightseeing buses in attempt to combat overtourism in the city

Kyoto initiates sightseeing buses in a bid to tackle overtourism

On Saturday (1 June), Kyoto introduced an express bus service that involves buses that stop only at popular sightseeing destinations.

Fares for the service are priced at S$2.15 (¥250) for children and S$4.30 (¥500) for adults.

According to The Japan News, it was initiated in an attempt to tackle overtourism in the city and alleviate overcrowding on buses.

Sightseeing bus service in Kyoto plies 2 routes

At present, the ‘Sightseeing Limited Express Bus’ service plies two routes.

The first route begins from Kyoto Station and goes to Ginkakuji temple, the Gion district and Heian Jingu Shrine.

Meanwhile, the second route will travel from Kyoto Station to Gojozaka directly. The latter is a 400m-long street that runs in the vicinity of the historic Kiyomizu-dera temple.

The Japan Times said the hope is for the tourist buses to disperse the visitors and thin the crowds that are clogging up local lines used by local residents.

The news outline also noted that the services are only available during certain periods, which are:

Saturdays and Sundays

National holidays

Japan’s bon summer holiday period

Year-end and New Year holiday period

Bus services were also launched to help locals go about their daily lives with ease

In April, Bloomberg reported that the Japanese city faced a record number of tourists that overcrowded public transportation.

This predicament has caused widespread public unhappiness.

It also prompted Kyoto’s new mayor, Mr Koji Matsui, to centre his campaign on combating overtourism.

The mayor took a test ride on the bus on Saturday, where he highlighted that the Government’s wishes for more individuals to enjoy sightseeing.

At the same time, it hopes to ensure that locals can “comfortably go about their everyday life”.

Both tourists and locals are welcome to use the express bus service. However, they cannot use commuter passes and senior citizen passes on the buses.

