Desmond Lee: Education research should go beyond publications and presentations to help students build core AI competencies

MOE’s Rapid Research Fund supports studies on AI tutors, gamified learning and other educational technologies

Education research should not stop at academic publications or conference presentations, said Minister of Education (MOE) Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Thursday (4 June).

Speaking as Guest-of-Honour at the 11th edition of the Redesigning Pedagogy International Conference, Mr Lee highlighted the importance of education research in shaping policy and classroom practice, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the way students learn and work.

Students need competencies for an AI-enriched future

According to Mr Lee, there is a growing need to understand how students can develop core competencies in a world increasingly influenced by AI.

This includes studying how AI can support teaching and learning across different learner profiles, as well as identifying the skills, values, and dispositions students will need to thrive in the future.

MOE introduced Rapid Research Fund earlier this year

To support such efforts, MOE launched the Rapid Research Fund in January.

The fund supports short-term research studies in areas such as educational technology, including AI applications in education.

Mr Lee explained that each study is led by an MOE specialist, working closely with academics, researchers, and teachers.

He added: “Current studies include how AI tutors’ scaffolding techniques can influence and support students’ learning, and the effect of gamification to learning content on students’ motivation and outcomes.”

Fund complements current efforts

Mr Lee said the Rapid Research Fund complements MOE’s existing education research initiatives.

These efforts will help to strengthen teaching, support learning, and guide and drive our education policy.

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Featured image adapted from Desmond Lee on Facebook.