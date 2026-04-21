PM Wong addresses NTU students’ concerns on rising cost of living, falling birth rates & AI disruption

PM Wong outlines how Singapore plans to stay resilient, and what youth can do to keep up

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong recently answered questions from students at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), addressing concerns ranging from the rising cost of living to falling birth rates and the impact of artificial intelligence.

The “Ask Me Anything” video was shared on Sunday (19 April) as a follow-up to his visit for the Ministerial Forum on 2 April, where not all student questions could be addressed.

‘Stay curious’: Preparing for an unpredictable world

Responding to concerns about growing global uncertainty, Mr Wong acknowledged that the world is becoming more fragmented and complex.

Still, he encouraged young people to view this uncertainty as an opportunity rather than a setback.

“The world is indeed becoming more unpredictable. But at the same time, new opportunities are opening up,” he said.

He urged students to stay curious, keep learning, and be open to non-linear paths to success.

The path to excellence is never straight. But it’s the journey that makes us better and stronger.

Cost of living: ‘No one will have to go through this alone’

On rising living costs — worsened by global tensions, including developments in the Middle East — Mr Wong acknowledged the real pressure faced by households.

He pointed to recently introduced government support measures such as cash payouts and CDC vouchers, alongside other forms of assistance for households and businesses.

“We must be mentally prepared for energy prices to stay high for some time,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasised the importance of collective resilience.

No one will have to go through this alone. We will overcome the challenges together.

Falling fertility rates: Beyond financial incentives

Singapore’s declining birth rate remains a key concern, and Mr Wong noted that it reflects a broader global trend.

Beyond financial incentives, he said the government is taking steps to make starting a family more viable and appealing.

These include improving access to childcare and preschool, strengthening parental leave policies, and enhancing housing support for young couples.

“We are doing everything we can in Singapore to build a society where young Singaporeans feel confident about settling down and raising families,” he said.

He added that the government will continue engaging stakeholders and reviewing further measures where needed.

Future economy: From manufacturing to AI

Addressing questions on which industries Singapore is prioritising, Mr Wong said the country already has a diversified economy with “multiple engines of growth”.

He outlined a “two-pronged” strategy to keep Singapore competitive in an uncertain global landscape.

This includes strengthening existing sectors such as advanced manufacturing, finance, and logistics, while investing in emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies, and sustainability.

“Our aim is simple . . . to strengthen our value proposition in a changing world, and ultimately to create more good jobs for Singaporeans.”

Why AI matters, and how students can stay relevant

On why the Government is investing heavily in AI and how students can stay relevant in the long term, Mr Wong said the technology will have far-reaching impact across industries.

AI will reshape every industry, whether we like it or not.

Rather than remaining “passive users of technology”, he encouraged Singaporeans to become “proactive” and “productive users” of AI tools.

For students concerned about future job prospects, he highlighted continuous learning and adaptability as key.

While what they are studying today still matters, he said the ability to keep upgrading skills over time will be even more important.

“So long as you build strong fundamentals and make full use of the opportunities to upgrade yourself through life, you will stay ahead and be ready for whatever comes in the future.”

Also Read: From mullets to motorcycles: PM Lawrence Wong provides glimpse into his 90s youth

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Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.