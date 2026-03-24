From mullets to motorcycles: PM Lawrence Wong provides glimpse into his 90s youth

PM Lawrence Wong with motorcycle and long hair in the 90s, netizens praise his relatability

As a Prime Minister (PM), chances are that Lawrence Wong has not been afforded too many opportunities to let his hair down.

But back in the 90s, it seems like a younger Mr Wong was, quite literally, letting his hair down.

He recently shared a collection of photos on social media that showed a different yet still recognisable Mr Wong, playing music and riding on motorcycles.

Younger Lawrence Wong shares his old photos

Earlier today (24 March), Mr Wong decided to join the “What were you like in the 90s?” trend that had been making the rounds on Instagram and TikTok.

The video went viral quickly, and netizens got to see the PM dressed in a denim jacket and shorts.

The caption read: “Flashback to the 90s – university days, music, NS, that first job. Somehow it all went by so quickly!”

Another photo showed him with long hair and aviators, strumming on an acoustic guitar.

This photo in particular caught the eye of many, with one netizen calling for him to bring the mullet back.

Youth photos show PM Wong with parents and riding motorcycle

PM Wong also shared photos from his graduation and standing with his parents while in uniform.

Another notable photo showed a young Mr Wong wearing sunglasses while on a motorcycle.

It appeared to have been taken in the United States (US), where Mr Wong had gone to university.

“Can you please ride your motorbike instead of the usual car to enter on National Day Parade?” an Instagram user joked.

Some commenters further praised PM Wong’s video, describing him as “down-to-earth” and “relatable”.

Also read: Influencer who went viral for ‘Daddy Wong’ comment meets PM Lawrence Wong in person after 2 years

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Featured image adapted from @lawrencewongst on Instagram.