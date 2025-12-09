Influencer who went viral for ‘Daddy Wong’ comment meets PM Lawrence Wong in person after 2 years 

Influencer who went viral for ‘Daddy Wong’ comment meets PM Lawrence Wong in the flesh

An influencer who went viral for calling Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong “Daddy Wong” ended up meeting the leader in the flesh.

This came more than two years after PM Wong, who was Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) then, responded to the influencer’s comment in a hilarious TikTok video.

Met PM Lawrence Wong at music festival

Daisy Ann Mitchell, the influencer in question, shared that she met PM Wong last Saturday (6 Dec) at the Sing60 music festival.

The next day, she shared a video of the encounter on social media, showing both of them waving to the camera.

Daisy appeared visibly starstruck by the encounter, covering her mouth in apparent disbelief after the photo was taken.

“I can’t even begin to comprehend this,” Daisy wrote in the accompanying caption of the video.

In a subsequent carousel post, Daisy also showed case nail designs which read “DADDY WONG”

Mr Wong puzzled by ‘Daddy Wong’ comment

Daisy also provided additional context to explain the significance of the encounter.

Two years ago, DPM Wong posted a video responding to TikTok comments by Gen Z users.

The first comment he responded to was one from Daisy, which read “thanks Daddy Wong!”

PM Wong was puzzled by the title, but he nonetheless accepted the compliment:

I’m not sure why you call me ‘daddy’, but thanks anyway.

MS News has reached out to Daisy for more information regarding the encounter.