MP Ng Shi Xuan shares new speed device ahead of 1 June PMA speed laws, netizens question effectiveness

MP Ng Shi Xuan says new device aims to encourage safer PMA riding habits

Ahead of the new rules for Personality Mobility Aids (PMAs) coming into effect on 1 June 2026, Member of Parliament (MP) Ng Shi Xuan has shared more about a device meant to capture the speed of users.

He said the new “show your speed” panels located along pavements in parts of Sembawang were installed to support upcoming regulations.

They are also meant to promote safer behaviour on shared paths.

He highlighted the need for different path users to coexist safely, especially in busy neighbourhood areas with heavy foot traffic.

MP hopes real-time speed display will improve road safety

According to Mr Ng, the signs and speed display devices were placed near locations such as schools and bus stops in the Naval Base district.

They are meant to remind riders to slow down and stay within the upcoming 6km/h PMA speed limit.

The speed panels appear to detect and display the travelling speed of nearby riders in real time, similar to roadside speed-reminder signs for vehicles.

Netizens divided over whether device can deter errant riders

While some Singaporeans welcomed the initiative, others questioned whether the displays would be effective without active enforcement measures.

One commenter argued that riders are unlikely to heed speed reminders if there are no penalties, and another questioned whether the device functions as an actual speed camera.

A few netizens also expressed scepticism over how authorities would identify reckless riders, particularly those who cover their faces while riding.

Some even suggested the display panels could unintentionally encourage speeding riders to test how fast they can go.

On the other hand, there are some who are not averse to the idea and who provided suggestions to supplement the initiative.

One netizen said that an official reporting app would help the public.

Another Facebook user also suggested these devices to be placed near zebra crossing.

Doing so “could enhance safety of both drivers and pedestrians”, they said.

Also read: 6km/h speed limit, size restrictions: Baey Yam Keng tests himself on PMA rules taking effect on 1 June

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Featured image adapted from Ng Shi Xuan on Facebook.