Man seen riding e-bike without rear licence plate at Tiong Bahru Road, while allegedly vaping

Rider in slippers without helmet sparks concerns online over modified e-bikes and road safety

A man was caught on camera riding what appeared to be an e-bike without a visible rear licence plate along Tiong Bahru Road.

He was riding without a helmet and allegedly vaping during the ride.

The incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Wednesday (27 May).

Rider seen without helmet while travelling on road

According to the post, the incident allegedly took place at Tiong Bahru Road at about 12.10pm.

Dashcam footage from a separate vehicle showed the rider travelling on the road riding an e-bike.

The man rode without a helmet while dressed casually in slippers.

At the traffic junction, he pulled out his vape device for a smoke while waiting for the green light.

Additionally, it seems that the vehicle he was riding in did not have a visible rear licence plate.

Netizens raise concerns over enforcement and modified e-bikes

The video quickly drew attention online, with several commenters expressing concern over the rider’s behaviour and the possibility of illegally modified e-bikes on Singapore roads.

One commenter remarked that the vehicle looked “bigger than a 125cc motorcycle”, adding that the rider appeared to accelerate quickly despite not wearing a helmet.

Another netizen called for stricter enforcement against modified e-bikes, claiming some riders were bypassing regulations typically imposed on motorcycles, such as licences, insurance and road tax.

Others pointed to recent road accidents and argued that tougher penalties may be needed to deter reckless behaviour.

Keeping non-UL2272 e-scooters will be an offence from 1 June

The incident comes ahead of stricter enforcement against non-compliant motorised devices in Singapore.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently reminded the public that it will become an offence to keep non-UL2272 certified e-scooters from 1 June.

The UL2272 certification is a fire and electrical safety standard introduced for motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs), while Power Assisted Bicycles (PABs) must comply with EN15194 standards.

Authorities also work with Singapore Customs and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to identify people importing unapproved PMDs and PABs into Singapore.

First-time offenders can face fines of up to S$2,000, up to three months’ jail, or both. In non-individual cases, fines can go up to S$4,000.

Also Read: Youth strikes ‘superman’ pose on e-bike along Keppel Road, gets criticised for dangerous stunt

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Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.