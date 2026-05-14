Seletar Country Club opens to the public for free on 23 May, with shuttle bus service, snacks & goodie bags

Seletar Country Club opens to the public for one day only on 23 May

The term break is right around the corner, which means the kids will probably be asking to head out, play, and explore somewhere new.

And if you feel like you’ve already exhausted every family-friendly attraction in Singapore, here’s something a little different: Seletar Country Club (SCC) is opening its doors to the public for one day only on 23 May 2026.

The SCC Play & Discover 2026 Open House & Sports Carnival will feature a full day of family-friendly activities, sports try-outs, retail deals, and guided tours around the club’s grounds.

Admission is completely free, and there will also be a complimentary shuttle bus service.

Exciting activities for kids and adults

Little ones can look forward to Sensory Play by The Tiny Trove, a specially curated booth where they can explore hands-on activities that encourage creativity, tactile play, and imagination.

Older kids, teens, and adults won’t be left out, of course.

Visitors can check out interactive game booths, try their hand at Mini Golf by True Golf Academy, or join public try-outs for tennis and pickleball.

Those who want a bigger challenge can head straight for one of the event’s highlights: The Inflatable Water Obstacle Challenge, perfect for anyone looking to cool off, test their balance, or simply have a good laugh with friends and family.

And of course, don’t forget to snap a keepsake photo at the photobooth before heading home.

Get a glimpse of the country club life

There’s also something for those who prefer to stay dry, but still want to kaypoh a little and see what the country club lifestyle is like.

SCC will be hosting exclusive guided club tours led by their Membership Team, giving visitors a closer look at the Main Clubhouse and Sports Complex.

You can also browse The Atrium Sale at the Main Lobby, where there’ll be premium deals on sports apparel and equipment from brands such as iGolf, Adidas, and Determinant.

Free goodie bags, snacks, and shuttle bus service

The SCC Play & Discover 2026 Open House & Sports Carnival is open to all, but registration via the club website is required if you want to join the activities.

Visitors can look forward to snacks and ice cream during the event, while the first wave of registered attendees will also receive a complimentary goodie bag, while stocks last.

Getting there will be fuss-free, too, as SCC will be running a complimentary shuttle bus service throughout the day from Khatib MRT station’s Exit A.

Here are the details you’ll need to start planning your trip:

SCC Play & Discover 2026 Open House & Sports Carnival

Address: Seletar Country Club, 101 Seletar Club Road, Singapore 798273

Date: 23 May 2026

Time: 11am – 5pm

Registration details and the full bus schedule are available on SCC’s website.

Also read: Singapore HeritageFest 2026 has over 100 programmes, from a sober rave to theatrical bumboat rides & gelato workshops

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Seletar Country Club on Facebook.