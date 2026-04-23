Singapore HeritageFest 2026 has over 100 programmes, from a sober rave to theatrical bumboat rides & gelato workshops

Singapore HeritageFest partners with over 100 community partners and heritage practitioners to spotlight maritime heritage

Singapore’s maritime story won’t just sit in museums this May. It will unfold through performances, tours, workshops, and immersive experiences across the island.

The 23rd edition of Singapore HeritageFest (SHF) 2026 runs from 1 to 24 May, with over 100 programmes celebrating Singapore’s enduring connection to the sea.

Organised for the first time by HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board (NHB), the festival brings together more than 100 community partners and heritage practitioners to explore how trade, migration, and coastal life have shaped the nation.

Programmes span a mix of free and ticketed experiences, with selected activities eligible for payment using Singaporeans’ SG Culture Pass credits.

A festival where heritage comes alive through experiences

Rather than relying solely on static exhibitions, this year’s line-up leans into immersive and multi-sensory experiences.

Think drums echoing through urban spaces, the hum of boats cutting across the Singapore River, and theatrical storytelling layered over historic waterfronts.

A standout is the new programme Port of Dreams, a roving theatrical experience set against the backdrop of The Fullerton Bay Hotel and historic Clifford Pier.

Here, audiences move through scenes spanning the 1930s to the present day, encountering stories of dockworkers, traders, and travellers who once crossed paths at the port.

Meanwhile, another new programme, A Bump Through Time, is SHF’s first-ever theatrical bumboat experience, taking festival-goers through interactive encounters along Clarke Quay and Marina Bay while tracing the roles of trade, migration, and storytelling in shaping Singapore’s riverfront.

Maritime-inspired music experiences take centre stage

One of the more unexpected highlights is Wave & Rave, a sober party taking place on 23 May from 4pm to 8pm.

Held at RASA Space, the event swaps alcohol for atmosphere, with DJs spinning maritime-inspired beats influenced by the cultures that once passed through Singapore’s ports.

Expect a mix of electronic rhythms, sea-inspired soundscapes, and a crowd dancing under shifting lights that mimic waves and tides.

Tickets are priced at S$20 and include admission and a “maritime mocktail”. Do note that the event is only open to those aged 18 and above, and participants will need to present a valid ID for age verification prior to entry.

Another music-led programme is Culture Beats @ CapitaLand.

It is described as “a high-energy maritime-themed music showcase at Bugis+ and CQ @ Clarke Quay, featuring dynamic percussion, movement, and multicultural sounds”.

Food, craft, and hands-on workshops inspired by the sea

Beyond performances, the festival also explores how maritime exchanges have shaped everyday life, including what Singaporeans eat.

Alongside various partner showcases, visitors can take part in hands-on workshops, heritage food trails, and craft experiences that trace the movement of ingredients and traditions across trade routes.

In collaboration with Oat & About, participants can join a 45-minute hands-on workshop to craft pineapple oat milk gelato infused with spices like clove and cinnamon, inspired by historic trade routes.

Using a simple salt-and-ice churning method, they’ll create their own gelato while learning how maritime trade shaped the flavours we enjoy today.

The central hub, HOMEGROUND @ ACM Green, anchors the festival along the waterfront near the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Running on Fridays and Saturdays, the space brings together exhibitions, a marketplace, performances, and workshops into a single, vibrant venue.

Visitors can wander through installations exploring maritime migration, catch live performances, or take part in hands-on activities that bring seafaring traditions to life.

Maritime stories beyond the city centre

The festival isn’t confined to central Singapore.

Across the island, programmes explore different facets of maritime life, from naval history to coastal and community traditions.

Visitors can join Battleships and Bunkers, a guided walk through Sembawang’s wartime defences, or take part in Navy Day 2026 activities marking the 59th anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Navy.

Even daily commutes get a heritage twist through Ride & Discover, which transforms MRT stations into accessible storytelling touchpoints with interactive displays and insights into Singapore’s maritime past.

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for Pitta, the festival’s migratory bird mascot, popping up across the island.

Snapping a photo and posting it on Instagram with @sgheritagefest, #SGHeritageFest, #SHF2026, and #ISeaYou could land visitors a limited-edition keepsake, redeemable at HOMEGROUND.

With everything from theatrical river journeys to hands-on workshops and a sober rave, Singapore HeritageFest 2026 makes one thing clear: heritage doesn’t have to sit quietly in the past.

For full programme details and registration, visit the official SHF 2026 website.

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Featured image courtesy of Singapore HeritageFest 2026 and by TheSmartLocal.