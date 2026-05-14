Gunshots heard in Philippine Senate where wanted senator had been holed up, gov’t forces deny firing

Gunshots fired in Philippine Senate where wanted senator had been holed up

A tense standoff involving Philippine Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa took another dramatic turn on Wednesday evening (13 May), when gunshots were heard inside the Senate building in Pasay City.

The incident unfolded while dela Rosa was staying in the Senate under protective custody, after National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents tried to serve an International Criminal Court (ICC)-related arrest warrant on him earlier in the week.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an ICC arrest warrant in connection with its investigation into the drug war carried out under former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

Multiple shots heard for about three minutes

According to Inquirer, the first two gunshots were heard at around 7.46pm along a second-floor corridor.

More gunfire followed shortly after, causing journalists and camera crews covering the standoff to flee the area.

Some of the shots reportedly sounded like they may have come from automatic weapons.

The gunfire reportedly lasted for less than three minutes.

After the incident, the affected area was sealed off as officials prepared to inspect both the Senate building and the adjacent Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) building.

Dela Rosa had resurfaced after months away from Senate

The gunfire came two days after dela Rosa returned to the Senate on Monday (11 May), after reportedly being absent from the chamber since 10 Nov 2025.

His return proved politically significant. Dela Rosa cast the decisive vote in a leadership shake-up that removed Vicente Sotto III as Senate President and installed Alan Peter Cayetano in the role.

Following the attempted service of the ICC-related warrant, Cayetano placed dela Rosa under Senate protective custody.

The ICC warrant had reportedly been issued under seal in November 2025.

Dela Rosa and allies claim they were ‘under attack’

After the gunshots were heard, dela Rosa and several allies posted on Facebook suggesting that the Senate was under attack.

Meanwhile, Senator Imee Marcos, sister of Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, posted a series of short videos with alarming captions.

One alleged that NBI agents had been ordered to arrest dela Rosa “even if someone dies”, while another claimed that those inside were “being fired at”.

However, PhilStar reported that there was no indication the gunshots were directed at any individual.

In a separate post, Marcos also claimed, without basis, that people were “drilling into the walls of the Senate” after drilling noises were reportedly heard near doors connected to the GSIS parking area.

Officials deny arrest operation was under way

Early reports linked the gunfire to a possible fresh attempt to arrest dela Rosa.

However, officials later denied that there was any arrest operation at the Senate that night.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said there was no instruction to arrest dela Rosa and denied that NBI agents were present at the Senate during the incident.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who arrived at the scene at about 8.30pm, said his role was to help secure the Senate and protect those inside.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr also denied that government forces were behind the gunfire.

In a video statement, he said the armed uniformed personnel seen in footage were police and Marines assigned to the area, while armed individuals in civilian clothes were from the Senate’s internal security team.

Marcos added that there was no order to arrest dela Rosa that night, and said the incident would be investigated by the Senate and police.

Warning shot reportedly fired first

Officials later gave more details about how the shooting began.

Senate Secretary Mark Mendoza initially suggested that the gunfire may have been meant to distract Senate personnel after unidentified people were seen nearby.

After an on-site investigation, Remulla said the first shot had been fired by the Senate’s Sergeant-at-Arms as a warning.

Unidentified individuals then reportedly fired shots into the air.

No gunshot casualties were reported, and officials said those inside the Senate were safe.

Dela Rosa leaves Senate after the incident

By Thursday (14 May), dela Rosa was no longer inside the Senate building.

Cayetano said the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms had reported that dela Rosa and Senator Robinhood Padilla left the premises at around 2.30am.

He said dela Rosa appeared to have left out of concern for other people’s safety.

Cayetano added that he last saw dela Rosa late on Wednesday night, and only learned the next day that the senator had left.

Also read: Philippine senator runs through Senate hallways to evade arrest over involvement in Duterte’s drug war

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Featured image adapted from Philippine News Agency.