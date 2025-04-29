Former DJ Dongfang Billy returns to S’pore to vote, shows off new look after losing 21kg

Dongfang Billy returns to S’pore to vote in GE2025

Former DJ Dongfang Billy, who has been living in Jiangsu, China in recent years, recently returned to Singapore to vote in the General Election.

This gave him an excuse to show off his new slimmer frame, having lost 21kg in just three months.

He went from 121kg to 100kg

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Dongfang Billy said the previous time he returned to Singapore was late last year.

At the time, many who saw him exclaimed that he looked “a size bigger”.

Admitting that he had “gained so much weight” that even he didn’t like himself, he made a firm decision to slim down — and successfully shed 21kg between then and now, cutting his weight from 121kg to 100kg.

Dongfang Bill shares weight-loss secret

Dongfang Billy openly shared his weight-loss secret with Shin Min, saying:

I eat very small portions, but I make sure my meals are nutritionally balanced.

He drank large amounts of Pu’er tea during the day and ensured he had good-quality sleep. Amazingly enough, he avoided exercise entirely in the first month and relied solely on small portions of food. In the second month, he started slow jogging three times a day in the morning, afternoon, and evening, for 10 minutes each. After two weeks, he gradually began doing stretching exercises. During this period, he completely avoided all snacks. He is now so fond of stretching that after flying into Singapore on 25 April, he headed straight to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to do stretching exercises with over a hundred fans. A ‘veteran’ of weight loss Having just turned 60 last year, Dongfang Billy stated that he is actually a “veteran of weight loss”, having gained weight countless times over the past 20 years. Fortunately, he has always managed to lose it successfully.

But he also admitted that losing weight was very difficult, especially since he was still on medication and had to continue working, adding:

Due to the numerous medications with side effects that cause obesity, this is the most difficult, exhausting, terrifying, and hardest-to-solve problem in my life.

As he said that “no one else has had the same experience” as he had, he can only keep searching for reference materials and rely on willpower to do the “impossible”.

Suffered various health issues during pandemic

During the pandemic, Dongfang Billy unfortunately suffered from various health issues, he said.

In July 2021, he tore his meniscus and needed surgery then in September, he underwent surgery for a detached retina in his right eye.

He had surgery again in September of the following year for a herniated disc in his lower back. In November that year, he was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19.

These accidents and injuries not only prevented him from exercising, but the side effects of the medication also caused weight gain.

In 1993, he was first diagnosed with leukaemia and battled the disease again in 2008. He has since recovered twice after two bone marrow transplants.

Obesity caused him great inconvenience

While his weight used to be between 88kg and 92kg, Dongfang Billy revealed that last year he became so overweight that he didn’t even like himself and started to fall into self-doubt.

Obesity also caused great inconvenience in his life, with walking, putting on shoes, personal hygiene, and physical activities becoming very difficult.

He even felt that his “internal organs were gradually affecting each other and clearly accelerating their deterioration”.

This greatly affected his personal life and mood, so he told himself he had to lose weight and wouldn’t give up until he reached his goal.

Dongfang Billy returned to fulfil his civic duty

Besides meeting fans to do stretching exercises at various locations and encouraging older adults to exercise more, Dongfang Billy also returned to Singapore this time round to fulfil his civic duty by voting in the General Election.

While he was born in Taiwan, he became a Singaporean citizen on 1 April 1992.

He is now registered to vote in Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Also read: Woman in China works as package sorter to lose weight, sheds 2kg in 3 days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Dongfang Billy official Singapore account on Facebook.