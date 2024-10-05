Woman in China works as package sorter to lose weight, sheds 2kg in 3 days

Woman in China works as a package sorter to lose weight

While most people may pay for a gym membership to get back in shape, one woman in China has resorted to working as a package sorter.

According to See Hua Daily News, Ms Wang who lives in Tianjin, China became dissatisfied with her body when she discovered she had gained 5 kg.

Seeing as she was very active, Ms Wang took a unique approach to lose that weight — she decided to sort packages.

She then applied for the job and went to work immediately to put her weight loss plan into action.

Despite not changing her diet and consistently eating three meals a day, she reportedly lost 2 kg after just three days of working.

Sorting packages is a tough job

As part of the job, Ms Wang was required to work 12 hours a day moving heavy packages.

She reportedly lifted these bulky parcels from the assembly line to their corresponding pallets based on the sorting codes.

Her story drew the concern of many Chinese netizens, who worried that the young woman would permanently injure herself on the job.

Some users also chimed in that working as a package sorter had led to them getting spinal injuries, according to China Press.

Others saw the experience as quite positive, however, saying that she was able to lose weight while also making money.

