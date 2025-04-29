Man in Taiwan asks shop to make custom silicone doll of late wife to fill emotional void, owner refuses over ethical concerns

Man in Taiwan asks shop to make custom silicone doll that looks like late wife

In Taichung City, Taiwan, a silicone doll-themed café has become a surprising hotspot for customers seeking custom-made companions for all sorts of reasons.

Among the most striking stories is that of a grieving man who once walked into the café carrying a photograph of his late wife.

Hoping to ease the loneliness brought by her death, he requested a life-sized silicone replica of her.

Although the café had the skills to fulfil the unusual request, the owner turned him down, citing fears that it would only trap him in his grief.

“If we do this, we can make money, but he may never get over it,” they explained, according to a report by Liberty Times Net.

Truck driver who spends long periods of time alone buys silicone doll

According to the shop, they also had a customer who worked as a truck driver and would spend long hours driving alone across the country, prompting him to buy a silicone doll.

At first, his wife could not accept his decision and found it “a bit weird”.

The man then brought his wife to the store to explain, which ultimately made her understand his decision and agree.

“Instead of worrying about him changing his mind and having an affair, it is better to let him work happily,” she reportedly said.

Fans of Japanese culture are largest customer base for silicone dolls

While different types of people come into the store and order dolls for different reasons, otakus — avid fans of Japanese pop culture — are still the cafe’s largest customer base.

There was one otaku who felt hurt after being rejected by girls, so he decided to customise his doll to the appearance of his ideal woman.

“Interacting with the doll gives me a virtual, romantic feeling of love,” one customer named Mr Xie said.

Besides buying branded bags, shoes, and clothes for their dolls, owners also participate in lavish yacht parties with their friends and their dolls in tow, the report stated.

Also read: Student in China almost burns down dorm after setting fire to sex doll, wanted to destroy it to avoid bullying

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday, Liberty Times Net.