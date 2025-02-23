Student in China almost burns down dorm after setting fire to sex doll, wanted to destroy it to avoid bullying

Student in China almost burns down dorm trying to destroy sex doll

In a desperate bid to hide a secret, a university student in China almost burned down his dormitory after setting fire to a sex doll in an attempt to destroy it.

According to The Paper, the bizarre incident occurred on 10 Feb at Hefei University of Technology in Anhui, China.

Student tries to burn sex doll before roommate’s return

The student had just purchased the inflatable doll but panicked when he learned that his roommate was returning earlier than expected.

Fearing potential embarrassment and ridicule, he decided that the best course of action was to burn the silicone doll—only for the flames to quickly spiral out of control.

Instead of discreetly disposing of the evidence, he ended up triggering a fire emergency.

Images and videos shared on social media showed thick smoke filling the hallways as students evacuated the dormitory.

Fortunately, firefighters arrived in time to extinguish the flames, preventing any casualties or significant property damage.

However, the student’s attempt at a quiet cover-up quickly turned into a viral sensation, making him even more infamous than if his roommate had simply discovered the doll.

University issues fire safety warning

The day after the incident, the university issued a fire safety reminder, warning students not to burn silicone or other easily combustible materials.

Unfortunately for the student who had wanted to keep his inflatable doll under wraps, the story made its round on social media soon after.

According to China Press, netizens wastes no time cracking jokes at his expense, with zingers like “the innocent doll took on everything” and “this is no longer just embarrassment, but a social life-ending disaster”.

