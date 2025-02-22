Balloon bursts into flames at woman’s birthday party in Vietnam, she suffers facial burns

Balloon explodes at woman’s birthday party, she sustains burns

A Vietnamese woman was injured after a balloon she was holding suddenly burst into flames.

The incident occurred during her birthday celebration when the balloon came into contact with the candles on her cake.

Ms Giang Pham — who sustained burns on her face and body — shared a video of the moment on Thursday (20 Feb).

She is seen cheerfully holding a cake in one hand, and a group of balloons in another.

As she moved to the rhythm of the birthday song, the largest balloon in her right hand floated above the candles on the cake.

It then immediately exploded in a burst of flames, sending a wall of fire towards the ceiling.

Ms Giang screamed in agony and grabbed her face before hastily running to the restroom to douse herself with water.

The incident reportedly occurred on 14 Feb when she was celebrating her birthday at a restaurant.

One of the balloons was filled with hydrogen gas

Upon receiving medical care at a hospital, the Hanoi-based sales team manager was confirmed to have suffered first and second-degree burns.

According to Vietnamese news site Hai Duong, Ms Giang said that her birthday balloon was filled with hydrogen gas, and the seller failed to warn her about its flammability.

“I cried all day because I didn’t know what my life and work would be like after being burned on my face like that,” said Ms Giang.

“Doctors said that my [injuries] would not leave scars after they healed completely. However, it will take months for my skin to recover.”

She considered herself fortunate, as only one balloon in her hand was filled with hydrogen, while the rest contained normal air.

